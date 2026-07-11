Cauvery Water Row: Dhinakaran Slams Karnataka, CM Vijay

"I urge Chief Minister Vijay not to adopt his usual passive and evasive approach to deceive the people of Tamil Nadu", Dhinakaran said, adding, "The TVK government must initiate swift legal action and make intense efforts to secure our rightful share of water in Cauvery. The state government should also immediately take all necessary measures to permanently halt the Mekedatu dam project, which poses a severe threat to Tamil Nadu’s water rights."