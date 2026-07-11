Cauvery Water Row: Dhinakaran Slams Karnataka, CM Vijay

P
PTI
Published at:

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of compromising the state’s river rights, strongly condemning Karnataka’s alleged refusal to release Cauvery water

Cauvery Water Row: Dhinakaran Slams Karnataka, CM Vijay
Cauvery Water Row: Dhinakaran Slams Karnataka, CM Vijay

"Reports quoted Karnataka Irrigation Minister Ramalinga Reddy as saying that water cannot be provided to Tamil Nadu and that no request for water release has been received from the Tamil Nadu government. This runs entirely counter to the integration of states and the verdict of the Supreme Court," Dhinakaran said.

Minister Reddy's statement has caused profound shock and immense resentment among the delta farmers and millions of people across more than 20 districts in Tamil Nadu who depend on the Cauvery as their primary source for drinking water and irrigation, Dhinakaran said in a statement.

Dhinakaran called the entire episode "an absolute insult to the rule of law".

Stating that while the Mettur Dam, which should have been opened on June 12, remains closed to date, the AMMK leader said the Karnataka government has been delaying the release of Tamil Nadu's due share of 9.91 TMC for June and 32 TMC for July. He also called the attitude "highly condemnable".

Referring to the TVK's dependence on the Congress MLAs for sustaining its government, Dhinakaran claimed, "Suspicion now arises on whether the TVK government is ready to 'mortgage' Tamil Nadu’s rights in the Cauvery issue to the Karnataka Congress government" just to save itself from collapse.

"I urge Chief Minister Vijay not to adopt his usual passive and evasive approach to deceive the people of Tamil Nadu", Dhinakaran said, adding, "The TVK government must initiate swift legal action and make intense efforts to secure our rightful share of water in Cauvery. The state government should also immediately take all necessary measures to permanently halt the Mekedatu dam project, which poses a severe threat to Tamil Nadu’s water rights."

Related Content
Secure Cauvery Water from Karnataka, Issue Political Warning, AIADMK Chief Tells TN Govt - null
DMK's Salem Dharanidharan on the Anti-Establishment Wave, Vijay's Rise, and What Comes Next - Twitter/@dharanisalem
Mekedatu Dam - null
Mekedatu Dam: Tamil Nadu Firm on Water Rights, Farmers’ Livelihood: Minister Anand - null

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories