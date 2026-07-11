UP CM holds 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple, where he heard public grievances of 250 people and directed officials to resolve them, the state government said in a statement

UP CM holds Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple
UP CM holds 'Janata Darshan' at Gorakhnath Temple

He met people who had travelled from distant places in the rain and listened to their problems, it said. The chief minister directed the officials present to deal with every grievance with sensitivity and ensure prompt, time-bound, and transparent resolution.

He also instructed them to take strict action against those who have encroached upon the land of the poor people.

In view of the rain, the Janata Darshan was organised in the morning in the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan auditorium.

While interacting with the public, he said, "Do not worry. Every problem will be resolved. The government will extend full assistance to everyone." Some women complained that their land had been encroached upon by relatives, while others alleged encroachment by strongmen.

The chief minister told officials to conduct necessary inquiries and ensure impartial resolution.

People also sought financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses.

Adityanath instructed officials to expedite the hospital estimate process and send the proposals to the government.

Adequate financial assistance for treatment will be provided from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund, the statement said.

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