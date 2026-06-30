Outlook Explains | Why Is DMK Protesting Over A Two-Year-Old Video Of A TVK Minister?

The protests were held across Tamil Nadu on Monday. PTI reported that police denied permission for the Chennai demonstration near Rajarathnam Stadium. DMK MLA P K Sekar Babu alleged that the party had changed its planned protest from a single venue to three locations across Chennai following the authorities' directions, but police still detained more than 20 protesters for violating prohibitory orders. PTI also reported that more than 250 protesters were detained in Tirunelveli, while over 100 others were taken into custody in Vellore.