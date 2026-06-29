Viral Video Resurfaces to Haunt TN Minister, Opposition Demands Action

He later clarified that he had crushed a tablet to administer it in powdered form to his daughter who became sick during an IPL match. He had explained that it was a medicine meant for his daughter and not a substance as "wrongly claimed" in the social media. It was a two-year old video that was being circulated now, he added.DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth flayed the Minister over the viral resurfaced video and said the footage showing him in a controversial light was "highly condemnable. Public representatives should conduct themselves appropriately," she told reporters earlier.