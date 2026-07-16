Morocco Joins International Stabilization Force for Gaza

Morocco signed an agreement to join the International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza.
It deployed senior military officers to the multinational force's joint command and contributing humanitarian and security support.
The ISF is a key component of US President Donald Trump's 2025 Gaza peace plan.
Morocco on Wednesday signed an agreement to join the International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza, committing to deploy senior military officers to the multinational force's joint command as part of efforts to support peace and security in the war-torn enclave.
The agreement was signed in Rabat following a meeting attended by Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, Defence Minister Abdellatif Loudiyi, and Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace's lead envoy for Gaza, along with an ISF delegation. The meeting was held on the instructions of King Mohammed VI, according to a statement by the Royal Armed Forces.
The military said the agreement establishes the legal framework governing the technical and operational aspects of Morocco's participation in the multinational force.
The statement added that Morocco's participation "reflects Morocco's commitment to the values of peace, cooperation and international solidarity."
According to Morocco's state news agency MAP, the agreement "reflects the shared determination to contribute, through concrete humanitarian and security actions, to the establishment of a climate of peace and security in the region."
The Gaza Peace Council and the ISF leadership welcomed Morocco's decision to join the initiative. According to MAP, Morocco plans to deploy senior military officers, gendarmerie and police personnel, and establish a military field hospital in Gaza.
The International Stabilization Force is part of a broader Gaza peace initiative announced by US President Donald Trump on September 29, 2025. The 20-point plan includes the release of Israeli hostages, a partial Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, the formation of a technocratic government, the deployment of an international stabilization force, and the disarmament of Hamas.
The first phase of the plan came into effect on October 10, 2025. While Hamas says it fulfilled its obligations under the initial phase, Israel has failed to implement its commitments and has continued its military offensive in Gaza.
According to the latest figures, Israel's military campaign in Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 73,000 people and injured over 173,000 others.