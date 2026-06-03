Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy: Building Was Sealed From All Sides, Says Chief Fire Officer

B&B was popular with people needing a stayed near hospital
Building allegedly flouted norms offering 24 rooms, four times more than permitted
Relatives of medical tourists from Central Asia and Africa among the 21 victims
Even as the police probes the death of 21 lives in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar fire tragedy, eyewitness accounts have now begun emerging. These accounts reveal the human stories behind the devastating fire at the five-storey Flourish bed-and-breakfast building early Wednesday.
Mohammed Afzal, a lawyer, was one of the many locals who aided the rescue efforts. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said the building had just a single point of entry and exit which trapped people inside. "Additionally, the roof was also locked. We were forced to throw brick at windows to break them so that people could jump,” added Afzal.
Minhazul Hassan, from Bangladesh, another witness, said the building lacked ventilation. Incidentally, his brother and he had left the building minutes before the fire. “All our passports and belongings are inside. We are worried that those might have been burnt. The building was not well ventilated. There were no windows, even in the bathrooms.”
Hassan, like many others, chose the B&B to stay since his mother was admitted at a hospital nearby. As per media reports, Flourish B&B was frequented by many such families in need of a place to stay as they awaited treatment at the Max Hospital nearby.
Of the 21 reported deaths, at least 18 were foreign nationals. Initial reports suggest these victims were mainly from Central Asia and Africa.
Girish Prajapati, a witness, told the media "People were jumping from the upper floors onto mattresses, as smoke had filled the entire building.”
AK Malik, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Services, South Zone, told the media that the building was built like a shaft. “It is sealed from all four sides. Even in the front, there is a facade, and the windows are sealed. In buildings like these, the fire spreads quickly.”
Flourish B&B was registered as per Delhi’s B&B policy with a licence that was valid till next year. However, citing MCD officials, Hindustan Times states that the establishment had permission for only six rooms but online booking portals reveal that it offered 24 rooms, four times the permitted occupancy.