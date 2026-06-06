CJP Abhijeet Dipke Lands In Delhi; Security Tightened Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke arrived in Delhi ahead of the planned Jantar Mantar protest and urged supporters to join peacefully with books and the national flag.
Delhi Police said no formal permission request has been received so far, though over 1,000 personnel have been kept on standby and security preparations reviewed.
The protest seeks Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over alleged exam-related lapses, with activist Sonam Wangchuk also backing the call.
Leader and founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke, has landed in Delhi ahead of the planned peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Taking to X, he wrote, "Landed. Looking forward to meeting you all at Jantar Mantar. Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga! Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude. We have to lead this movement with love and peace!"
Even though more than 1,000 police officers have been stationed in New Delhi, the Delhi Police have not received a plea for permission from the digital group Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on its planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, an official stated on Friday.
"We will examine their request if and when they seek permission," a senior police officer told PTI.
Police sources said they learnt about the proposed protest primarily through social media posts and messages circulating online, and added that they have yet to receive any formal communication from the Abhijeet Dipke-led outfit.
In light of the planned gathering, police said they are keeping a careful eye on the situation and preparing preliminary security plans.
Earlier in the day, senior Delhi Police officers convened a high-level assessment conference to evaluate the state of affairs and readiness before the scheduled protest. According to reports, all district units have been put on standby, and additional choices will probably be made after assessing intelligence inputs and the situation on the ground.
The situation, according to police authorities, is "very dynamic," with assessments being carried out at several levels.
"The only information available to us at present is what has been circulating on social media. No permission request has been received so far," a source said.
Delhi Police generally does not permit demonstrations without prior approval and the necessary permissions. Officials said it would be premature to comment on any specific action at this stage.
Decisions regarding security deployment and other preventive measures would depend on evolving ground conditions and intelligence inputs, but as of now, deployment of 1,000 police personnel has been planned, police sources added.
Meanwhile, the CJP in a post on X shared a video of police arrangements and said, "Arrangements to stop cockroaches have been made completely tight; barricading has been put up just today." Dipke had called on supporters and students to join his protest in Jantar Mantar on June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses.
Education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk also said he would join the protest if Pradhan does not step down by June 5.
CJP was first started as a satirical reaction to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's comments, calling certain individuals "cockroaches" and "parasites" during a court appearance last month. Since then, it has developed into a well-organised movement with an extensive online following.