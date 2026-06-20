Youths Rally in Large Numbers; Bang Plates, Spoons to Demand Accountability at CJP Protest

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The youth-led Cockroach Janta Party on Saturday held its second protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

Cockroach Janta Party
Youths Rally in Large Numbers; Bang Plates, Spoons to Demand Accountability at CJP Protest Photo: Suresh K. Pandey

The youth-led Cockroach Janta Party on Saturday held its second protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, with a large gathering of students and supporters joining the demonstration over alleged examination irregularities, repeated paper leaks and demands for accountability from the government.

The protest site witnessed heavy police deployment as students sloganeered and held placards seeking answers from the government over alleged failures in ensuring transparent examinations and protecting the interests of aspirants.

Supporters responded to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke's call to bring "thali and chammach" (plates and spoons), using them as symbols of protest and banging them during the demonstration. Chants of "Dharmendra Pradhan must resign" echoed at the venue, as protesters renewed their demand for accountability over issues related to examination management.

Dipke arrived at the protest venue to huge cheers from the crowd and said they want to resolve the issues faced by the students.

"We are here to solve today's students' problems," he said.

Ahead of the protest, Dipke had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that accountability be fixed over the concerns raised by students. While the letter referred to fixing responsibility, the CJP has also been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the handling of examination-related issues.

The June 20 demonstration follows CJP's earlier protest at Jantar Mantar, where the youth-led group had raised concerns over alleged paper leaks, examination irregularities and delays affecting students and job aspirants. 

Related Content
Cockroach Janta Party To Hold Second Jantar Mantar Protest, Urges Students To Bring Plates And Spoons - | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
Peaceful Resistance: The founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke (centre), at a protest in Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6, 2026 - | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
Abhijeet Dipke at the protest holding the autobiography of BR Ambedkar. - Suresh K Pandey
Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das speaks to the media as supporters gather amid heavy security deployment ahead of the arrival of the digital outfit's founder Abhijeet Dipke to seek permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, outside the Parliament Street Police Station, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026. - (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

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