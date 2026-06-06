Delhi Police, Paramilitary Forces Deployed For Cockroach Janta Party Protest At Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police deployed around 40 paramilitary companies as the Cockroach Janta Party held a protest at Jantar Mantar.
Security was intensified at key locations, including IGI Airport, railway stations, bus terminals and Delhi border points.
The CJP, founded by Abhijeet Dipke, began as a satirical campaign and has grown into an organised online movement.
Delhi Police and paramilitary forces were deployed across key locations in the national capital on Saturday as members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led by founder Abhijeet Dipke, gathered at Jantar Mantar for a protest that prompted heightened security arrangements across Delhi and at major transit hubs.
The demonstration is the latest mobilisation by the Cockroach Janta Party, which was launched as a satirical response to remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing last month. Since then, the group has evolved into an organised online campaign that has attracted a sizeable following on social media.
Earlier in the day, the CJP announced that it had received permission to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar. According to PTI, security was stepped up at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, major railway stations, inter-state bus terminals and border entry points connecting Delhi with neighbouring states.
Around 40 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed to assist Delhi Police in maintaining law and order, sources said. Senior officers, including Joint Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners of Police, Additional DCPs and ACPs from various districts, were assigned field duties to supervise the arrangements, PTI reported.
Multiple layers of barricading were put in place at sensitive locations, while vehicle-checking drives were intensified on routes leading to central Delhi and other strategic points in the city.
Officials said security was also strengthened outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a precautionary measure.
According to police sources, senior officers reviewed the security situation and directed field units to remain vigilant. Reserve forces were kept on standby to deal with any contingency.
The Special Branch was monitoring developments across all districts to ensure that no one attempted to disturb public order under the guise of the protest, officials said. Social media activity linked to the gathering was also being closely monitored.
Police were also in touch with private cab aggregators to assess movement patterns and monitor any unusual surge in bookings towards Jantar Mantar and nearby areas, according to PTI.
Dipke proceeded directly to Jantar Mantar after landing in Delhi instead of going to the Parliament Street Police Station. The CJP had appealed to its supporters to assemble at the designated protest site.
Officials said metro services would continue to operate normally, while adequate arrangements had been made to ensure smooth movement of commuters and prevent any disruption to public life.
Police maintained that sufficient security arrangements were in place and that the situation remained under control.
(With inputs from PTI)