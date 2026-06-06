Delhi Police, Paramilitary Forces Deployed For Cockroach Janta Party Protest At Jantar Mantar

Around 40 paramilitary companies were deployed across Delhi as supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party gathered at Jantar Mantar under heightened security arrangements.

Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das speaks to the media as supporters gather amid heavy security deployment ahead of the arrival of the digital outfit's founder Abhijeet Dipke to seek permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, outside the Parliament Street Police Station, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)