Cockroach Janta Party To Hold Second Jantar Mantar Protest, Urges Students To Bring Plates And Spoons

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
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Ahead of the protest, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke appealed to supporters to bring a thali (plate) and a chamach (spoon)

The founder of the Cockroach Janta Party
Cockroach Janta Party To Hold Second Jantar Mantar Protest, Urges Students To Bring Plates And Spoons | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
Summary of this article

  • The Cockroach Janta Party will hold its second major protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday over exam paper leaks and student suicides.

  • Founder Abhijeet Dipke urged protesters to carry plates and spoons, drawing a parallel with the nationwide utensil-banging during the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Delhi Police have tightened security around the protest venue, with CCTV surveillance, barricades and additional personnel deployed.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to stage its second major protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday, intensifying its campaign against alleged examination paper leaks and student suicides.

The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 1 pm and is expected to draw students from Delhi and neighbouring states.

Ahead of the protest, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke appealed to supporters to bring a thali (plate) and a chamach (spoon).

"All the cockroaches joining tomorrow's protest at Jantar Mantar should carry a thali and a chamach with you. You know the rest of the story," Dipke said in a video shared on social media.

The appeal appeared to reference Prime Minister Narendra Modi's March 2020 call asking citizens to clap and bang utensils to express gratitude to frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delhi Police Detain Six During Cockroach Janta Party Protest at Jantar Mantar - null
Delhi Police Detain Six During Cockroach Janta Party Protest at Jantar Mantar

By Outlook News Desk

Open Letter To PM Modi

Dipke also wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Modi, expressing concern over what he described as a growing crisis affecting students.

Related Content
Peaceful Resistance: The founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, Abhijeet Dipke (centre), at a protest in Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6, 2026 - | Photo: Suresh K. Pandey
Delhi Police Detain Six During Cockroach Janta Party Protest at Jantar Mantar - null
Abhijeet Dipke at the protest holding the autobiography of BR Ambedkar. - Suresh K Pandey
Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das speaks to the media as supporters gather amid heavy security deployment ahead of the arrival of the digital outfit's founder Abhijeet Dipke to seek permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, outside the Parliament Street Police Station, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026. - (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

In the letter, he demanded compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide amid examination-related controversies, claiming that 11 students had taken their own lives in recent weeks.

He also reiterated the organisation's demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak.

"The Cockroach Janta Party has been demanding the resignation of the education minister for the past month and has been protesting across the country for our demands. All that we students want is to see some accountability for the loss of lives," Dipke said.

Earlier, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das appealed to artists and singers to join the protest.

Campaign Against Exam Irregularities

The June 21 demonstration follows the group's first protest at Jantar Mantar on June 6, where hundreds of students and young professionals gathered to demand action against alleged irregularities in entrance examinations and recruitment tests.

Since then, the organisation has expanded its campaign to several cities while continuing to press for accountability in examination-related matters.

Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das speaks to the media as supporters gather amid heavy security deployment ahead of the arrival of the digital outfit's founder Abhijeet Dipke to seek permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, outside the Parliament Street Police Station, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026. - (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Delhi Police, Paramilitary Forces Deployed For Cockroach Janta Party Protest At Jantar Mantar

By Outlook News Desk

Security Tightened In Delhi

Delhi Police said the CJP had been granted permission to hold the protest and that elaborate security arrangements had been put in place.

CCTV cameras have been installed around Jantar Mantar for real-time monitoring, while around 270 body-worn cameras will be used by police personnel deployed at the venue.

Police videographers will also record developments during the protest. Multiple layers of barricades have been erected around the protest site and adjoining roads, while vehicles are being checked at key entry and exit points across the capital.

Officials said reserve forces have been kept on standby, with senior officers supervising security arrangements. The Special Branch is also monitoring social media activity related to the demonstration.

Police said traffic diversions could be imposed depending on the size of the gathering, although Metro services are expected to operate normally.

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