Protest From Home-Ground: Inside The Cockroach Janta Party's Pune Show Of Strength

At the protest, Dipke mentioned that his own mother tried to dissuade him from coming to India: “When I left America, my mother was crying a lot; she said, 'Don't come back to India, these people will stop you, they will do something to you.’ And the reason I say this is because this is not just my situation. Many such mothers are sitting here today. They worry that if their children speak about politics, question those in power, or raise their voices, they may face consequences. So I just want to tell these mothers and fathers: don't stop your children from speaking. If someone has to go to jail, I will go. But don't stop your children from speaking. Let them speak.”