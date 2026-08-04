Outlook Explains | Why Udhayanidhi Stalin's Alleged 'Trisha' Remark Sparked A Political Storm In Tamil Nadu

Udhayanidhi Stalin's alleged remark involving actor Trisha during a protest over the Cauvery water dispute has triggered an FIR, his detention, and a major political row in Tamil Nadu.
The ruling TVK and the BJP say the comment was an offensive double entendre that insulted women, while the DMK insists the speech has been edited and taken out of context.
The controversy has once again thrust Trisha, who has never entered politics, into the centre of Tamil Nadu's political battles because of her long-standing association with Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.
What began as a protest over the Cauvery water dispute has snowballed into yet another political controversies, leading to the detention of Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin.
The row centres on an alleged double-entendre remark involving actor Trisha Krishnan during a DMK rally in Thanjavur. The ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has accused Stalin of insulting the actor and objectifying women, while the DMK insists his comments have been deliberately distorted.
Here's how the controversy unfolded.
What Did Udhayanidhi Stalin Say?
The controversy began during a DMK protest on August 3 over the Cauvery river water dispute and Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu project.
While attacking Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's government for failing to secure Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu's farmers, Udhayanidhi Stalin said the state had not received "even a single drop" of water and accused the government of remaining silent on the issue.
According to reports, at that point, a section of the crowd began chanting "Trisha, Trisha."
Pausing briefly, Stalin allegedly responded:
"Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there."
He then added that he was referring to the Cauvery water.
The ruling TVK alleges that the remark was a sexual double entendre aimed at actor Trisha because of long-running rumours linking her to Chief Minister Vijay. Critics argue that, regardless of the clarification, the statement carried an offensive implication and reduced a woman to a political punchline.
Why Is Trisha's Name Significant?
Trisha Krishnan herself has no role in politics.
However, the actor has frequently been dragged into political discourse because of her long professional association with Vijay. The two have starred together in several hit films over two decades, and unverified rumours about their personal relationship have circulated for years.
Since Vijay entered politics and became chief minister, opponents have repeatedly invoked Trisha's name to attack him personally rather than criticise his government.
Earlier this year, BJP leader Nainar Nagendran drew criticism after saying Vijay should "come out of Trisha's house" before entering politics. Trisha's legal team later condemned attempts to drag her into political debates.
Why Did The Remark Trigger Such A Backlash?
TVK argued that Stalin's comment was not about the Cauvery dispute but an obscene reference directed at Trisha.
The party accused him of making a vulgar, double-meaning remark that insulted women and lowered the standards of political discourse.
TVK's women's wing lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur East Police and also approached the National Commission for Women (NCW), seeking legal action and an unconditional apology.
The BJP also condemned the alleged remark. State leaders described it as "disgusting", "obscene" and "vulgar", arguing that the issue was about respecting women's dignity rather than political rivalry.
Even some leaders outside the ruling alliance said the protest should have remained focused on the Cauvery issue instead of veering into personal remarks.
What Is The DMK's Defence?
The DMK has rejected the allegations, insisting that Stalin never referred to Trisha by name and that his remarks have been taken out of context.
"They have propagated fake news by using 'cut, copy, paste' to claim I said something I never said. I am not the kind of person to be intimidated by all this. I will fight it legally," he said.
Party leaders maintain that his speech was entirely about the Cauvery water crisis and that the controversy has been manufactured for political reasons.
What Action Has Been Taken?
Following TVK's complaint, police registered an FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, and the Information Technology Act.
He was detained from his Chennai residence on Tuesday and taken to Thanjavur for questioning. Before his detention, he had moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail.
Why Has The Row Become So Big?
The controversy has shifted public attention away from the Cauvery dispute to a larger debate over political rhetoric, misogyny and the use of women in partisan attacks.
For Trisha, it marks yet another instance where an actor with no political role has found herself at the centre of Tamil Nadu's political battles. For Udhayanidhi Stalin, the alleged remark has escalated into a criminal case that has become one of the state's most contentious political flashpoints.