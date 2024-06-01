Udhayanidhi Stalin is a notable figure in Tamil Nadu, India, known for his multifaceted career as a film producer, actor, and politician. He is the son of M. K. Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and the grandson of M. Karunanidhi, a former Chief Minister of the state.

His early education was completed at Don Bosco School, followed by a degree in commerce from Loyola College, Chennai. Growing up in a family deeply entrenched in politics and cinema, he was naturally drawn to these fields from a young age.

Udhayanidhi entered the Tamil cinema industry as a producer with his production studio, Red Giant Movies. He debuted with the film "Kuruvi" in 2008, starring famous actors Vijay and Trisha. His early success as a producer came from films such as "Aadhavan" (2009) and "Manmadan Ambu" (2010), and he gained further recognition with the science fiction film "7aum Arivu" (2011).

In 2012, Udhayanidhi made his acting debut in the romantic comedy "Oru Kal Oru Kannadi," which audiences and critics liked well-received. His performance earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He continued to act in several other films, often producing them as well, such as "Idhu Kathirvelan Kadhal" (2014) and "Nanbenda" (2015). Over the years, he starred in various genres, from action thrillers like "Kalaga Thalaivan" (2022) to dramatic roles in films like "Maamannan" (2023), which marked his last appearance as an actor before he shifted his focus entirely to politics.

Udhayanidhi's political career began when he contested and won the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. His campaign was notable for its vigor and effectiveness, contributing to the DMK party's primary win. In December 2022, he was appointed Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development in Tamil Nadu.

As a politician, Udhayanidhi has been involved in various initiatives to improve his constituents' welfare. One notable project was the introduction of a robotic sewer cleaner in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu. He has also been nominated as a member of Anna University's Syndicate, highlighting his commitment to education and youth development.

His career has been subject to controversy. His remarks during an election rally in 2021, where he suggested that former central ministers Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley died due to stress caused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drew significant backlash and a notice of election violation from the Election Commission of India. He also faced criticism for his comments on Sanatana Dharma, which he described as needing to be eradicated for being against social justice and equality, leading to legal complaints and a notable public debate.