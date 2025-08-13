Coolie First Review: Udhayanidhi Stalin Heaps Praise On Rajinikanth Starrer; Calls It 'Power-Packed Mass Entertainer'

Udhayanidhi Stalin watched the special screening of Coolie and heaped praise on Lokesh Kanagaraj's film. He also congratulated Rajinikanth on completing 50 years in Tamil cinema.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Udhayanidhi Stalin praises Rajinikanths Coolie
Udhayanidhi Stalin reviews Rajinikanth's Coolie Photo: X/Udhayanidhi Stalin
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Udhayanidhi Stalin watched Coolie in special screening and praised the film

  • He congratulated Rajinikanth for completing 50 years in Tamil cinema

  • Coolie will release on August 14 in multiple languages

One of the highly anticipated films of the year, Rajinikanth-led Coolie, will hit the screens on August 14, 2025. It will lock horns with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2. The pre-sales figures are impressive, and it has reportedly hit the Rs 100 crore mark for its opening weekend and sold over 12 lakh tickets on its opening day. The first review of Coolie is out. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and former actor and producer, watched the film ahead of its release and called it a "mass entertainer."

Coolie first review

Stalin watched the special screening of Coolie and heaped praise on Lokesh Kanagaraj's film. He also congratulated Rajinikanth on completing 50 years in Tamil cinema. In his X post on Wednesday, he also wished Kanagaraj and the entire cast the success of the film.

"I am truly delighted to congratulate our Superstar @rajinikanth sir on completing 50 glorious years in the film industry," wrote Udhayanidhi.

He added, "Had the opportunity to get an early glimpse of his much-awaited movie #Coolie, releasing tomorrow. I thoroughly enjoyed this power-packed mass entertainer and am sure it will capture the hearts of audiences everywhere."

"My heartfelt wishes for a roaring success to @rajinikanth sir, @sunpictures, #Sathyaraj sir, @Dir_Lokesh, #AamirKhan sir, @iamnagarjuna sir, @nimmaupendra sir, @anirudhofficial, #SoubinShahir, @shrutihaasan and the entire team behind this movie (sic)," he wrote further.

Monica Bellucci loved Pooja Hegde starrer Coolie song - Pooja Hedge/Instagram, Monica Bellucci/Kayla Connors
Coolie: Monica Bellucci 'Loves' Pooja Hegde’s Monica Song; Latter Calls It 'Biggest Compliment'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings update - Instagram
Coolie vs War 2 Advance Bookings: Rajinikanth's Film Gains Upper Hand Over Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Starrer

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Coolie

Coolie also stars Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan and Aamir Khan. The film has received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film, and his first film with Lokesh.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son