One of the highly anticipated films of the year, Rajinikanth-led Coolie, will hit the screens on August 14, 2025. It will lock horns with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2. The pre-sales figures are impressive, and it has reportedly hit the Rs 100 crore mark for its opening weekend and sold over 12 lakh tickets on its opening day. The first review of Coolie is out. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and former actor and producer, watched the film ahead of its release and called it a "mass entertainer."