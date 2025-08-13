Udhayanidhi Stalin watched Coolie in special screening and praised the film
He congratulated Rajinikanth for completing 50 years in Tamil cinema
Coolie will release on August 14 in multiple languages
One of the highly anticipated films of the year, Rajinikanth-led Coolie, will hit the screens on August 14, 2025. It will lock horns with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2. The pre-sales figures are impressive, and it has reportedly hit the Rs 100 crore mark for its opening weekend and sold over 12 lakh tickets on its opening day. The first review of Coolie is out. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and former actor and producer, watched the film ahead of its release and called it a "mass entertainer."
Coolie first review
Stalin watched the special screening of Coolie and heaped praise on Lokesh Kanagaraj's film. He also congratulated Rajinikanth on completing 50 years in Tamil cinema. In his X post on Wednesday, he also wished Kanagaraj and the entire cast the success of the film.
"I am truly delighted to congratulate our Superstar @rajinikanth sir on completing 50 glorious years in the film industry," wrote Udhayanidhi.
He added, "Had the opportunity to get an early glimpse of his much-awaited movie #Coolie, releasing tomorrow. I thoroughly enjoyed this power-packed mass entertainer and am sure it will capture the hearts of audiences everywhere."
"My heartfelt wishes for a roaring success to @rajinikanth sir, @sunpictures, #Sathyaraj sir, @Dir_Lokesh, #AamirKhan sir, @iamnagarjuna sir, @nimmaupendra sir, @anirudhofficial, #SoubinShahir, @shrutihaasan and the entire team behind this movie (sic)," he wrote further.
About Coolie
Coolie also stars Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan and Aamir Khan. The film has received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film, and his first film with Lokesh.