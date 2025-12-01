Dravidian Model Of Governance Vs Hindutva: The Battle For Tamil Nadu’s Soul

Tamil Nadu offers a compelling counter-model to the Hindutva vision of India. Anchored in regional pride, linguistic assertion, social justice politics and expansive welfare policies, the Dravidian model has transformed the state into one of India’s most diversified and industrialised economies, with consistently strong human-development indicators — including higher literacy, better sex ratios, improved life expectancy, and robust public health and education systems — compared to many other parts of the country. This success has been built not on religious nationalism or cultural homogenisation, but on rationalism, redistribution, and a sustained challenge to caste and Brahminical hierarchies. In contrast, several Hindutva-dominated states in central and northern India continue to struggle with weaker social outcomes, despite long periods of political dominance by the BJP. Most of these states are part of what is also called as BIMARU states-Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.