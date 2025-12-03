Inside Tamil Nadu’s Ideological War: Dravidian Politics vs BJP’s Hindutva Push

However, Dravidianism lost some of its appeal at the time of Independence when the demand for a separate Dravida Nadu, comprising the southern states, failed to win support among Telugu or Kannada-speaking people or among Malayalis. Many feared Tamil domination in such a federal structure. Though anti-Brahminic in its very nature, the movement also struggled to align fully with the Dalit movement, since Dravidian politics continued to be led largely by intermediary and middle castes. Despite this, Dravidian assertions against perceived Vedic Aryan supremacy continue to shape politics in Karnataka and, to a lesser extent, Kerala, particularly in the linguistic and cultural domain.