India’s Maoist Movement: Chronicles Of A Fall Foreseen

By the time Abhay had had this interview, the Maoists had slowly started to recover from their heavy losses. The Odisha state committee was reconstituted a year after state secretary Sabyasachi Panda quit. Coordination with the Bihar unit was re-established. Maoists carried out a series of attacks on the security forces in the run-up to and during the general elections that elected Narendra Modi as the prime minister. According to the central committee, within the first five months of 2014, including the election period, sixty-three security personnel were killed in Maoist attacks, and 122 personnel were injured in thirty-one encounters. They claimed to have seized thirty-six weapons and 3,366 rounds of ammunition. The casualties were, however, half the losses the security forces had suffered in the 2009 general elections, when 112 security personnel died.