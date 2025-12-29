Climate 2025: A World Living Through Extremes

From floods and fires to displacement, loss, and resilience, 2025 laid bare the human cost of a warming planet. As the world edges closer to breaching the critical 1.5°C threshold, these images capture how climate change is no longer a distant warning but a daily reality—reshaping lives, livelihoods, and landscapes across continents.

Yearender 2025 Climate photo gallery
1/21
Yearender Photo Gallery - Climate 2025-California Palisades Fire
Firefighters work from a deck as the Palisades Fire burns a beachfront property Jan. 8, 2025, in Malibu, California. | Photo: AP/Etienne Laurent, File
2/21
Yearender Photo Gallery - Climate 2025-California landslide
Members of the Navajo Scouts firefighter crew kick up dust as they clear debris from a landslide across a road on a hillside as they battle the Eaton Fire, Jan. 17, 2025, in Altadena, California. | Photo: AP/John Locher, File
3/21
Yearender Photo Gallery - Climate 2025-Wayuu community in Colombia
Luciane Mengual, 22, an Indigenous woman from the Wayuu community, poses with her baby at home Feb. 4, 2025, in the Villa del Sur neighborhood, on the outskirts of Riohacha, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Ivan Valencia, File
4/21
Yearender Photo Gallery - Climate 2025-Ghana coastal erosion
Afeli Bernice Adzo leans against the remains of her father's room as she looks at the ocean that destroyed her family home March 5, 2025, in Avegadzi, Ghana. | Photo/Misper Apawu, File
5/21
Yearender Photo Gallery - Climate 2025-Gadaba Indigenous communities
Members of the Gadaba Indigenous communities gather tendu leaves to sell April 16, 2025, in Hatipakna village, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool, File
6/21
Yearender Photo Gallery - Climate 2025-Mexico City weather
Cassandra Garduño cleans a canal in her chinampa, an island farm built by the Aztecs thousands of years ago May 8, 2025, in San Gregorio Atlapulco, a borough of Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Felix Marquez, File
7/21
Yearender Photo Gallery - Climate 2025-Ladakh weather
Tanzin Dolma milks a yak as her husband, Punchuk Namdol, collects dung in the background on an early morning July 8, 2025, in Maan village, Ladakh, India. | Photo: AP/Dar Yasin, File
8/21
Yearender Photo Gallery - Climate 2025-Texas floods
Baby ostriches huddle after being moved into a barn following recent flooding July 9, 2025, at a farm in Bend, Texas. | Photo: AP/Joshua A. Bickel, File
9/21
Yearender Photo Gallery - Climate 2025-Colombia Lopez Adentro reserve
Young Indigenous guards play on the walls of an old military defense barrier made of sandbags, remnants of the military occupation in the area July, 19, 2025, in the Lopez Adentro reserve in Caloto, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Nadège Mazars, File
10/21
Yearender Photo Gallery - Climate 2025-Argentina floods
Cows stand in floodwaters at a farm July 25, 2025, in Buenos Aires province, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko, File
11/21
Yearender Photo Gallery - Climate 2025-Turkey wildfire
Local farmer Turkan Ozkan, 64, cries next to one of her animals killed during a fire Aug. 12, 2025, in Guzelyeli, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra, File
12/21
Yearender Photo Gallery - Climate 2025-Greece wildfire
Olsjen Mucobega, 32, uses his motorcycle to evacuate a sheep from a wildfire Aug. 13, 2025, in Patras, Greece. | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis, File
13/21
Yearender Photo Gallery - Climate 2025-Pakistan Flooding
Bodies of children killed in flash flooding lie at a home Aug. 16, 2025, near Pir Baba, Buner district, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Muhammad Sajjad, File
14/21
Yearender Photo Gallery - Climate 2025-Bengaluru weather
Fisherman Sunil Kumar, bottom, spreads a fishing net to help remove the weeds floating on Doddajala Lake, Aug. 23, 2025, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi, File
15/21
Yearender Photo Gallery - Climate 2025-Colombia pink river dolphin
Scientists and veterinarians capture a pink river dolphin in the Amazon River to perform health checks Sept. 7, 2025, in Puerto Narino, Colombia. | Photo: AP/Fernando Vergara, File
16/21
Yearender Photo Gallery - Climate 2025-Sudan flood
A Sudanese farmer carries his livestock after his farm was destroyed by floods Oct. 1, 2025, in Wad Ramli village, Sudan. | Photo: AP/Marwan Ali, File
17/21
Yearender Photo Gallery - Climate 2025-Mexico heavy rainfall
Arturo Huidobro, center, and a worker prepare to remove dead pigs from a farm following heavy rainfall Oct. 11, 2025, in Poza Rica, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Felix Marquez, File
18/21
Yearender Photo Gallery - Climate 2025-Poza Rica flood
A Navy officer helps a woman cross a flooded street Oct. 12, 2025, in Poza Rica, Veracruz state, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Felix Marquez, File
19/21
Yearender Photo Gallery - Climate 2025- Jamaica Hurricane Melissa
A man rides his bicycle through an inundated street during the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, Oct. 30, 2025, in Black River, Jamaica. | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix, File
20/21
Yearender Photo Gallery - Climate 2025-Philippines Typhoon Fung-wong
Judy Bertuso, left, feeds her husband Apollo inside a tent at an evacuation center as Typhoon Fung-wong enters the country Nov. 9, 2025, in Quezon city, Philippines. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila, File
21/21
Yearender Photo Gallery - Climate 2025-Haiti Landslide
Relatives of Rosiclaire Lenchise mourn during a funeral of victims killed by a landslide triggered by Hurricane Melissa, Nov. 15, 2025, in Petit Goave, Haiti. | Photo: AP/Odelyn Joseph, File
