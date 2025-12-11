Tracing The Naxalites: How India’s Maoist Insurgency Is Crumbling in 2025

However, being one who has a bounty of Rs 2.5 crore on his head, Ganapathi, India’s ‘most wanted’ anti-State actor, has many traps laid out for him. General secretary Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavraju was killed in May along with 27 other members of a platoon because some members of his unit had leaked information to the cops. In September, Satyanarayana Reddy and Ramachandra Reddy were picked up from their urban centres because cadres who had been their couriers had surrendered. Hidma was killed in November because the same people who arranged for his movement out of Bastar to Andhra Pradesh for medical treatment had tipped the police of his whereabouts, the Maoists alleged.