Goa Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Goa Win Toss, Elect To Field First

Goa Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: MUM 10/0 (4)
Mumbai are off to a cautious start against Goa after being put in to bat first first. Both the openers - Yashasvi Jaiswal and Angkrish Raghuvanshi are solid batters and will look to see off the initial phase of the match that will assist the pacers as there is moisture on the wickets initially during this season.
Goa Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs
Goa: Deepraj Gaonkar (c), Snehal Kauthankar, Rajasekhar Harikant (wk), Suyash S Prabhudessai, Kashyap Bakle, Darshan Misal, Abhinav Tejrana, Lalit Yadav, Shubham Tari, Arjun Tendulkar, Koushik V
Mumbai: Shardul Thakur (c), Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal, S N Khan, Tushar U Deshpande, Shams Mulani, S D Lad, Tanush Kotian, Hardik Tamore (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Sylvester Dsouza
Goa Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Goa won the toss against Mumbai and elected to field first.
Goa Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Match Details
Fixture: Goa vs Mumbai, Group C
Series: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 4
Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur
Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM IST
Live Streaming: -
Live Telecast: -
Goa Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Welcome
Good Morning folks. This is the start of our live blog of the match between Goa and Mumbai. Stay tuned for the build-up, real-time updates, scores and more.