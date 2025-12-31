Goa Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Goa Win Toss, Elect To Field First

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan run between the wickets during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Uttarakhand, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur. | Photo: PTI

Good Morning folks. Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group C clash between Goa and Mumbai at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground. Mumbai enters this 4th round fixture with high momentum after a crushing nine-wicket victory over Chhattisgarh, led by a clinical bowling performance. While Rohit Sharma has finished his scheduled stint with the squad, the Mumbai line-up still looks like a major problem for other teams. Their opponents Goa are coming on the back of a solid win against Sikkim and will be eager to pull off an upset and hand Mumbai their first loss of the season. Follow along for the real-time updates, scores, playing XIs and more.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Dec 2025, 09:21:35 am IST Goa Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: MUM 10/0 (4) Mumbai are off to a cautious start against Goa after being put in to bat first first. Both the openers - Yashasvi Jaiswal and Angkrish Raghuvanshi are solid batters and will look to see off the initial phase of the match that will assist the pacers as there is moisture on the wickets initially during this season.

31 Dec 2025, 09:15:11 am IST Goa Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs Goa: Deepraj Gaonkar (c), Snehal Kauthankar, Rajasekhar Harikant (wk), Suyash S Prabhudessai, Kashyap Bakle, Darshan Misal, Abhinav Tejrana, Lalit Yadav, Shubham Tari, Arjun Tendulkar, Koushik V Mumbai: Shardul Thakur (c), Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal, S N Khan, Tushar U Deshpande, Shams Mulani, S D Lad, Tanush Kotian, Hardik Tamore (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Sylvester Dsouza

31 Dec 2025, 09:09:15 am IST Goa Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update Goa won the toss against Mumbai and elected to field first.

31 Dec 2025, 07:31:22 am IST Goa Vs Mumbai LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Match Details Fixture: Goa vs Mumbai, Group C

Series: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 4

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Live Streaming: -

Live Telecast: -