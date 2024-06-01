Sarfraz’s family hails from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh but he was born and brought up in the suburbs of Mumbai and spent most of his childhood in Azad Maidan where his father nurtured young cricketers. His coaching began at an early age when his father discovered his talent. He came into the limelight when he broke the Harris Shield record of Sachin Tendulkar set in 1988, by scoring 439 off 421 balls. He soon started playing for the Mumbai Under-19 team.

Sarfraz played for the 2014 and 2016 Under-19 World Cups. Following his performance in the world cups, he was selected by the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2015, being the youngest player to play IPL. He was dropped from the team ahead of the 2019 season and Punjab Kings picked him up for the next season. In February 2022, he was bought by the Delhi Capitals in the auction for the 2022 IPL tournament.

In February 2024 Sarfraz khan made his maiden debut for the Indian Cricket team and played his first match against England in Hyderabad.