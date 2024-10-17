Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: India's Four Of Seven Top-Order Batters Go For Duck On Home Soil For First Time

India, while batting first, were restricted to 46 runs in the first innings which is their lowest total on home soil. Matt Henry took a five-wicket haul while William O'Rourke claimed four wickets

New Zealands Matt Henry celebrates with teammates. PTI Photo
New Zealand's Matt Henry celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja during the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak
info_icon

Indian men's cricket team read the pitch of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru completely wrong and were bundled out for 46 runs in the first innings of the first Test match against New Zealand on Thursday. The opening day was washed out without toss. (IND Vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 Blog | Scorecard | More Cricket News)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma opted to bat first after winning the toss in Bengaluru. Indian batters registered an unwanted record while their batting. Five of the top eight batters went back to the pavilion without adding a single run in front of their name.

This marks the first instance when the top four of the seven Indian batters have failed to score a single run on Indian soil. Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul went back for ducks.

This was the third time that four out of the top seven Indian batters scored zero runs in a Test innings. The other two instances happened against England, once in the year 1952 during the Leeds Test's third innings and the other during the Manchester Test in 2014.

The Leeds Test in 1952 also saw the India team register a score of zero runs when four top-order batters were back in the pavilion. This was the first and only instance in Test cricket when four players were back without adding a single run.

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. - PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 2: India Lose Six Early Wickets In First Session - Lunch Break

BY PTI

Rishabh Pant was the highest run-scorer for India with 20 runs off 49 balls including two boundaries. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mohammed Siraj are the other two batters to hit a boundary in the innings.

