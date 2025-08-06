“In the initial stage, the body exhausts its immediate energy reserves, i.e., glycogen, stored in the liver and muscles, then turns to fat stores for energy, which may result in significant weight loss. Next, the body enters a state of ketosis, depending on ketones produced from the breakdown of fats, as a primary source of energy. This can lead to muscle wasting and a decrease in metabolic rate to conserve energy. In the final stage, the body moves into a catabolic stage. It breaks down its tissues to sustain crucial functions, which can result in permanent organ damage and be fatal,” she said.