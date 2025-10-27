These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

Chiranjeevi says deepfake is damaging his reputation

Chiranjeevi also said that the malicious videos are distorting and damaging his reputation as a public figure, and they are a threat to his decades of goodwill. "Beyond my film career, I have also devoted significant time and resources to philanthropic activities, establishing charitable foundations and contributing to causes such as healthcare, education, blood donation and disaster relief, long before such acts of social service became popular or fashionable. Over the past several decades, through unimaginable hard work and unimpeachable integrity, I have earned a reputation of dignity, decency, and moral uprightness, both as an artist and as a citizen," he said.