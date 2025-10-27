These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

Chiranjeevi has approached the Hyderabad cybercrime police to file a complaint against websites circulating AI-generated deepfake explicit content using his image
He requested for immediate takedown of the content and an investigation.
The megastar has said that these malicious videos have caused reputational damage to his image and have also undermined his decades of goodwill
Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi is the latest star to fall prey to AI-generated videos. He has lodged a complaint with Hyderabad cybercrime police against several websites for the alleged circulation of AI-generated and morphed pornographic videos using his name and image.
According to IANS, the complaint was filed on Monday, October 27, alleging that the deepfake content falsely depicted the star in obscene contexts. The police registered a case and initiated an investigation under sections of the Information Technology Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.
Chiranjeevi files complaints over deepfake videos
On the deepfake videos, the megastar called them "entirely fake" which are "created using artificial intelligence commonly referred to as deepfake pornography, which unlawfully manipulates and morphs my facial features and persona into obscene content."
The 70-year-old actor also requested immediate criminal and technical investigation against the accused websites/platforms and all persons/entities involved in the creation, uploading, hosting, and dissemination of the AI-generated content. He also requested to take down and remove all such content from the Internet.
Chiranjeevi says deepfake is damaging his reputation
Chiranjeevi also said that the malicious videos are distorting and damaging his reputation as a public figure, and they are a threat to his decades of goodwill. "Beyond my film career, I have also devoted significant time and resources to philanthropic activities, establishing charitable foundations and contributing to causes such as healthcare, education, blood donation and disaster relief, long before such acts of social service became popular or fashionable. Over the past several decades, through unimaginable hard work and unimpeachable integrity, I have earned a reputation of dignity, decency, and moral uprightness, both as an artist and as a citizen," he said.
The Godfather star also said that "unrestricted public accessibility of these videos makes the offence extremely grave."
Apart from blocking and takedown, Chiranjeevi also requested "digital forensic tracing of those responsible for creating, uploading and circulating this content."