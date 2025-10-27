These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

Chiranjeevi has said that these deepfake videos have caused reputational damage to his image and have also undermined his decades of goodwill.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chiranjeevi on his deepfake videos
Chiranjeevi files complaint over his deepfake videos Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chiranjeevi has approached the Hyderabad cybercrime police to file a complaint against websites circulating AI-generated deepfake explicit content using his image

  • He requested for immediate takedown of the content and an investigation.

  • The megastar has said that these malicious videos have caused reputational damage to his image and have also undermined his decades of goodwill

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi is the latest star to fall prey to AI-generated videos. He has lodged a complaint with Hyderabad cybercrime police against several websites for the alleged circulation of AI-generated and morphed pornographic videos using his name and image.

According to IANS, the complaint was filed on Monday, October 27, alleging that the deepfake content falsely depicted the star in obscene contexts. The police registered a case and initiated an investigation under sections of the Information Technology Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi - null
Court Bars Unauthorised Use of Actor Chiranjeevi’s Name, Image, and Voice

BY Outlook News Desk

Chiranjeevi files complaints over deepfake videos

On the deepfake videos, the megastar called them "entirely fake" which are "created using artificial intelligence commonly referred to as deepfake pornography, which unlawfully manipulates and morphs my facial features and persona into obscene content."

The 70-year-old actor also requested immediate criminal and technical investigation against the accused websites/platforms and all persons/entities involved in the creation, uploading, hosting, and dissemination of the AI-generated content. He also requested to take down and remove all such content from the Internet.

Chiranjeevi says deepfake is damaging his reputation

Chiranjeevi also said that the malicious videos are distorting and damaging his reputation as a public figure, and they are a threat to his decades of goodwill. "Beyond my film career, I have also devoted significant time and resources to philanthropic activities, establishing charitable foundations and contributing to causes such as healthcare, education, blood donation and disaster relief, long before such acts of social service became popular or fashionable. Over the past several decades, through unimaginable hard work and unimpeachable integrity, I have earned a reputation of dignity, decency, and moral uprightness, both as an artist and as a citizen," he said.

Related Content
Related Content

The Godfather star also said that "unrestricted public accessibility of these videos makes the offence extremely grave."

Alia Bhatt - Instagram
Alia Bhatt's Deepfake GRWM Video Goes Viral For The Third Time, Fans Express Their Concern

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Apart from blocking and takedown, Chiranjeevi also requested "digital forensic tracing of those responsible for creating, uploading and circulating this content."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round Two Day 3: Prithvi Shaw Cracks Double Ton; J&K Hand Rajasthan Innings Defeat

  2. Shreyas Iyer In Sydney Hospital ICU After Internal Bleeding From Rib Cage Injury: Report

  3. India Tour Of Australia: Adam Zampa To Miss Start Of T20I Series, Tanveer Sangha Named Cover

  4. Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Ashes Opener In Perth, Steve Smith to Captain Australia

  5. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Points Table Final Standings And Semifinal Fixtures

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

  2. Rajasthan Government Transfers 67 Administrative Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

  3. Andhra Bus Fire Accident: Bike-Borne Duo Were Drunk, Confirm Police

  4. 8,000 Zero-Enrolment Schools Employ 20,000 Teachers In India: Ministry Data

  5. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. At Least 5 Soldiers, 25 Militants Killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes Amid Istanbul Talks

  2. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  3. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

  4. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  5. Russia Tests New Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Cruise Missile, Top General Says

Latest Stories

  1. Ghatshila Bypoll: JMM’s All-Woman Team Led By Surajmoni Soren Takes On BJP’s Star Campaigners

  2. Congress Releases List Of 40 Star Campaigners For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

  3. Chennai Rains: Orange Alert as Cyclone Montha Approaches; No School Holiday on October 27

  4. Lazio Vs Juventus Highlights, Serie A 2025-26: Home Team Hold Firm To Win 1-0 In Intense Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, October 27, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn & More

  6. Inside Raghopur: Bihar’s Seat Dominated By The Yadav Dynasty

  7. Lalu, Nitish And The Battle For OBC Votes: Why Bihar’s Identity Politics Remains Decisive and Divisive

  8. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks