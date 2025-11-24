Spirit: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri Goes On Floors; Check Out Pics

Prabhas and Triptii Dimri starrer Spirit went on floors on Sunday.
Megastar Chiranjeevi was the guest of honour.
The puja ceremony was also attended by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, Dimri and other crew members.
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's highly anticipated film Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, went on floors on Sunday (November 23) with a pooja ceremony. The mahuratam was attended by Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, Dimri and other crew members. Megastar Chiranjeevi was the chief guest at the ceremony. The makers announced the news on social media by sharing pics from the ceremony. Prabhas was missing in the pics.
Spirit goes on floors
Sharing the pics, the makers wrote, "Shoot prarambham! India's biggest superstar Prabhas's SPIRIT goes ON FLOORS today! A monumental beginning, produced by Bhushan Kumar and helmed by blockbuster director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The muhurat puja witnessed the presence of Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Pranay Reddy Vanga & Shiv Chanana, with Megastar Chiranjeevi joining as the special guest of honour. A historic cinematic journey begins now."
Earlier, reports claimed that Deepika Padukone would play the female lead in the film. However, due to her alleged fallout with Vanga over her demands, including the 8-hour shift, she exited the project, and Triptii bagged the role.
Spirit also stars Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in key roles. Both appeared to be absent from the ceremony.
Last month, on Prabhas' birthday, the Animal director shared the audio teaser of the film, where Prabhas' voice says, "Sir, since childhood, I have one bad habit." He repeatedly says, "Right from childhood, I have one bad habit."
Spirit is scheduled to hit the screens in 2026. It is backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Sandeep's Bhadrakali Pictures. The film marks Prabhas and Vanga's first collaboration. Triptii has worked with him in Animal.