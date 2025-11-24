Spirit: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri Goes On Floors; Check Out Pics

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Tripti Dimri attended the mahurat ceremony of Spirit. Prabhas seemed to have missed the ceremony as he was not seen in the pics shared by the makers.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Spirit movie pooja ceremony
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Chiranjeevi, Triptii Dimri at Spirit movie pooja ceremony Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Prabhas and Triptii Dimri starrer Spirit went on floors on Sunday.

  • Megastar Chiranjeevi was the guest of honour.

  • The puja ceremony was also attended by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, Dimri and other crew members.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's highly anticipated film Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, went on floors on Sunday (November 23) with a pooja ceremony. The mahuratam was attended by Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, Dimri and other crew members. Megastar Chiranjeevi was the chief guest at the ceremony. The makers announced the news on social media by sharing pics from the ceremony. Prabhas was missing in the pics.

Spirit goes on floors

Sharing the pics, the makers wrote, "Shoot prarambham! India's biggest superstar Prabhas's SPIRIT goes ON FLOORS today! A monumental beginning, produced by Bhushan Kumar and helmed by blockbuster director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The muhurat puja witnessed the presence of Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Pranay Reddy Vanga & Shiv Chanana, with Megastar Chiranjeevi joining as the special guest of honour. A historic cinematic journey begins now."

Prabhas starrer Spirit movie audio teaser - IMDb
Spirit: Prabhas Reveals His ‘One Bad Habit’ In First Audio Teaser Of Sandeep Reddy Vanga Film

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Earlier, reports claimed that Deepika Padukone would play the female lead in the film. However, due to her alleged fallout with Vanga over her demands, including the 8-hour shift, she exited the project, and Triptii bagged the role.

Related Content
Related Content

Spirit also stars Vivek Oberoi and Prakash Raj in key roles. Both appeared to be absent from the ceremony.

Last month, on Prabhas' birthday, the Animal director shared the audio teaser of the film, where Prabhas' voice says, "Sir, since childhood, I have one bad habit." He repeatedly says, "Right from childhood, I have one bad habit."

Prabhas The Raja Saab might get postponed - Instagram/Prabhas
Is Prabhas' The Raja Saab Postponed? Here's What The Makers Have To Say

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Spirit is scheduled to hit the screens in 2026. It is backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Sandeep's Bhadrakali Pictures. The film marks Prabhas and Vanga's first collaboration. Triptii has worked with him in Animal.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 3: IND Lose 7 Wickets For 25 Runs, Marco Jansen Gets 4| IND 141/7, SA 489

  2. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  3. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Senuran Muthusamy Recalls 2019 Horror Tour - What Really Happened?

  4. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test Day 2: Senuran Muthusamy's Century Leads SA To 489 As IND Reach 9/0 In Reply

  5. Smriti Mandhana's Father Hospitalised, Cricketer's Wedding With Palash Muchhal Postponed - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  3. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  4. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Dissolves All Units After Bihar Poll Rout

  4. The Life and Times of Madvi Hidma 

  5. Bihar’s Growing Crisis of Muslim Representation: How Polarisation, Party Strategy, AIMIM Shaped 2025 Mandate

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  2. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  3. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  4. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  5. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

US News

  1. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  2. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  3. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  4. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  5. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

World News

  1. G20 Security Success Must Become Standard For Citizens, Says Expert

  2. You Should Have Warned Us G20 is So Tough, We Might Have Run Away”: Ramaphosa’s Jibe At PM Modi

  3. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

  4. Tension Mounts As Germany Urges Syrian Refugees To Return Home

  5. Modi Calls For Global AI Compact And Human-Centred Tech At G20

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 24, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  2. Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy

  3. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  4. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 3: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Crosses Rs 10 Crore In Opening Weekend

  5. Assam to Table Private Panel Report on Assam Agitation Violence for First Time

  6. Spirit: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri Goes On Floors; Check Out Pics

  7. Delhi NCR Weather Report: Hazardous AQI of 479, Temperature Set to Drop to 8-9°C

  8. Hyderabad Doctor Dies by Suicide After US Visa Denial