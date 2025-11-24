Spirit: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film With Prabhas And Triptii Dimri Goes On Floors; Check Out Pics

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's highly anticipated film Spirit, starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, went on floors on Sunday (November 23) with a pooja ceremony. The mahuratam was attended by Vanga, producer Bhushan Kumar, Dimri and other crew members. Megastar Chiranjeevi was the chief guest at the ceremony. The makers announced the news on social media by sharing pics from the ceremony. Prabhas was missing in the pics.