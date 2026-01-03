Gandhi Talks: Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari’s Silent Film Locks Release Date; Watch Teaser

Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari's upcoming silent film Gandhi Talks teaser was unveiled by the makers today.
It is finally releasing in theatres this January.
Gandhi Talks was the first silent film to be screened at the 23rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in 2023.
Gandhi Talks, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Arvind Swami, is finally releasing in theatres on January 30, the makers announced on Saturday. Written and directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, best known for his Marathi films such as Sa Sasucha and Yeda, the film was announced in 2021. It went on floors in 2022. Gandhi Talks was the first silent film to be screened at the 23rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in 2023. The film's music has been composed by AR Rahman.
The film also stars Siddharth Jadhav and is slated to hit the screens on January 30, 2026, coinciding with Martyrs' Day (Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary).
Speaking about the film, Belekar shared, “Gandhi Talks is a film about trusting silence. As Indian cinema marks over a century of storytelling, we wanted to return to the medium's most elemental form pure performance and emotion.”
“The actors embraced that vulnerability completely, and A.R. Rahman's score became the film's voice. With Zee Studios', Meera Chopra's support, we were able to make a bold, honest piece of cinema,” he added.
Watch Gandhi Talks teaser here.
At IFFI 2023, Sethupathi shared that the film "brings out the dichotomy between Gandhi on currency notes and the Gandhi whose ideals they (people) wish to imbibe."
"Justice is different from reality. Initially, the protagonist reacts to Gandhi on the notes but later he starts reacting to Gandhi in his heart (Gandhi’s ideals). This is the dichotomy that the movie explores," he added.
Gandhi Talks has been produced by ZED Studios in collaboration with Kyoorius and Moviemill.