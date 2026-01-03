Gandhi Talks: Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari’s Silent Film Locks Release Date; Watch Teaser

Gandhi Talks, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Arvind Swami, is finally releasing in theatres on January 30, the makers announced on Saturday. Written and directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, best known for his Marathi films such as Sa Sasucha and Yeda, the film was announced in 2021. It went on floors in 2022. Gandhi Talks was the first silent film to be screened at the 23rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa in 2023. The film's music has been composed by AR Rahman.