Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Confirms Chris Evans' Return As Steve Rogers; Shows Him Holding A Newborn Baby

Avengers: Doomsday is one of the highly anticipated movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first teaser debuted yesterday, with Marvel Studios confirming that Chris Evans is returning to the MCU as Steve Rogers (Captain America).
Earlier, Avengers: Doomsday's cast was revealed with 27 confirmed actors, including Robert Downey Jr, Pedro Pascal, Chris Hemsworth, and Anthony Mackie, among others. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the superhero flick will arrive in cinemas in December next year.