Bhooth Bangla Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar Starrer Promises To Be Filled With Laughter, Screams And Surprises

The makers on Thursday unveiled the much-awaited teaser for Bhooth Bangla, which marks the return of Bollywood’s OG director–actor duo Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar. They have reunited after a gap of 14 years. Apart from Akshay, the horror-comedy has a stellar ensemble cast, including Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, and late actor Asrani. Bhooth Bangla is set for theatrical release this April.