Bhooth Bangla Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar Starrer Promises To Be Filled With Laughter, Screams And Surprises

Bhooth Bangla teaser has been unveiled, giving a glimpse into the world of the horror comedy. Directed by Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar-starrer is set for theatrical release this April.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Bhooth Bangla teaser out
Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhooth Bangla teaser out Photo: YouTube
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bhooth Bangla teaser has been unveiled, giving a glimpse into the world of the horror comedy.

  • Led by Akshay Kumar, it also stars Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav and late actor Asrani.

  • Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla is set for theatrical release this April.

The makers on Thursday unveiled the much-awaited teaser for Bhooth Bangla, which marks the return of Bollywood’s OG director–actor duo Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar. They have reunited after a gap of 14 years. Apart from Akshay, the horror-comedy has a stellar ensemble cast, including Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, and late actor Asrani. Bhooth Bangla is set for theatrical release this April.

Akshay and Priyadarshan have given several hits in the past and with Bhooth Bangla, they promise to recreate the same magic of Bollywood’s comedy era.

Rawal, Asrani, and Yadav, who had earlier worked with the director in blockbusters like Chup Chup Ke, Bhagam Bhag, Malamaal Weekly and others, have sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans who grew up watching them in cult comedies.

Bhooth Bangla teaser

The teaser begins with intriguing visuals of a bungalow with eerie music. We then hear Asrani's character telling his malik that no one gets married in Mangalpur, adding, "Vadhusur will come." The next scene shows Paresh Rawal's character asking about Vadhusur.

Then enters Akshay, who brings out his signature comic flavour with witty punchlines. His comic timing combined with spooky aura sets the tone for a perfect entertainer.

There are also glimpses of Tabu, and Wamiqa's characters, but nothing much is revealed in the teaser to build the intrigue around the film.

Watch Bhooth Bangla teaser here.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films. It will arrive in cinemas on April 10, 2026. Earlier, it was scheduled for release on May 15, 2026.

