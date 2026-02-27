Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar's First Song Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge Unveiled

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla has officially locked its release date for April 2026. The upcoming horror comedy, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, marks a reunion of Akshay with director Priyadarshan. The film was initially slated for an early April release but was postponed to May 15. It has been preponed and will now hit the cinemas on April 10. Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled Bhooth Bangla's first song Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge.