Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar's First Song Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge Unveiled

The makers on Thursday unveiled Ram ji Aake Bhala Karenge, the first song from Bhooth Bangla.

Bhooth Banglas first song Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge
Bhooth Bangla's first song Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge out Photo: YouTube
Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla has officially locked its release date for April 2026. The upcoming horror comedy, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, marks a reunion of Akshay with director Priyadarshan. The film was initially slated for an early April release but was postponed to May 15. It has been preponed and will now hit the cinemas on April 10. Ahead of the release, the makers unveiled Bhooth Bangla's first song Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge.

Bhooth Bangla's first song Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge out

The video song sees Akshay Kumar in his element, with his trademark coming timing and swag. The high-voltage song features vibrant visuals and catchy beats. Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge is composed by Pritam, with lyrics penned by Kumaar. It has been crooned by Dev Arijit, and the rap part is written and performed by Mellow D.

Watch the video song here.

With Bhooth Bangla, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan promise to bring back their signature comic madness and laughter, making it a total family entertainer.

The film has been produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav.

Akash A Kaushik has written the story, with a screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan. Rohan Shankar has penned the dialogues.

Bhooth Bangla is said to be based on black magic, and Akshay is playing a magician. 

Akshay also has Welcome to the Jungle, Haiwaan and Hera Pheri 3 in his kitty.

