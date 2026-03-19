Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke Controversy: NCW Summons Nora Fatehi And Sanjay Dutt

Summary of this article
NCW summons Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt in Sarke Chunar controversy.
Nora Fatehi distances herself, cites language gap and no approvals.
Song faces scrutiny over alleged obscenity, legal violations and AI visuals.
The Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke controversy has intensified after the National Commission for Women (NCW) issued summons to Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt and others over alleged obscenity in the song. Acting on media reports, the Commission was said to have taken suo motu cognisance, citing concerns around sexually suggestive content and potential legal violations.
According to the NCW, the song was observed to be “sexually suggestive, objectionable and potentially violative” of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. As reported by mid-day, summons were also issued to lyricist Raqueeb Alam, producer Venkat K Narayana and director Kiran Kumar, who have been asked to appear before the Commission with relevant documents.
Nora Fatehi’s response to Sarke Chunar row
In response, a clarification was shared by Nora Fatehi through a video statement. It was stated that the song had been shot three years ago in Kannada, and consent had been given at the time due to its association with a major project and co-star. It was further explained that the language barrier had prevented a full understanding of the lyrics during filming.
Concerns were also raised regarding the use of visuals without approval. It was alleged that unapproved images had been used in the lyrical version, along with AI-generated visuals, which were said to have caused discomfort.
Additionally, it was clarified that distance had been maintained from the Hindi version after concerns over its tone emerged. It was stated that this had been the reason for the lack of promotion.
Wider scrutiny over the song
The controversy had earlier drawn attention from the National Human Rights Commission, where a notice was issued over alleged double-meaning lyrics linked to the film KD – The Devil.
The NCW has directed all concerned individuals to appear before it on March 24, 2026.