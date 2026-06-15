Spain Vs Cape Verde, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos Of Group H Clash From Atlanta Stadium
Spain Vs Cape Verde Match Photos: Former champions Spain and debutants Cape Verde face off today at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns in Group H, also featuring Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. This marks the first-ever competitive meeting between these two vastly different footballing nations. Boasting a rich history as the 2010 world champions and reigning Euro 2024 winners, Luis de la Fuente's Spain enter the tournament as heavy favourites. La Roja will rely on the midfield mastery of Rodri and Pedri, while young winger Lamine Yamal provides attacking creativity. In stark contrast, head coach Bubista leads Cape Verde into their World Cup debut as one of the smallest nations by population to ever qualify. The Blue Sharks will depend heavily on the defensive leadership of Villarreal's Logan Costa, while legendary Ryan Mendes will need to provide a spark up front. See the pics from the intriguing ESP vs CPV football match.
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