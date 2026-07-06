Outlook Explains | What 'Dark Arts' Entail In Football

France beat Paraguay 1-0 in a heated, physical World Cup clash in Philadelphia
Paraguay used heavy “dark arts” tactics, but Mbappe’s penalty settled the game
Mbappe said France were ready for a fight, not “tuxedos,” sparking debate on gamesmanship
"They thought we'd turn up in tuxedos," Kylian Mbappe's post-match remark perfectly captured what unfolded in Philadelphia. France's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Paraguay was expected to be another exhibition of Les Bleus' attacking football.
Instead, it became a bruising, ill-tempered contest that often resembled a street fight more than a football match.
Fresh off a shock penalty shootout victory over Germany in the Round of 32, Paraguay arrived with a clear plan. Rather than matching France technically, they sought to frustrate, provoke and disrupt them at every opportunity.
Andres Cubas clattered into Adrien Rabiot, Juan Jose Caceres lashed out at Mbappe, while Gabriel Avalos drove an elbow into Dayot Upamecano's stomach as Paraguay desperately chased an equaliser.
Remarkably, despite the repeated cynical challenges, Paraguay escaped without a single yellow card. France, meanwhile, saw Manu Kone, Bradley Barcola and Michael Olise all booked in a match where the officiating became almost as much of a talking point as the football itself.
The scorching Philadelphia heat only added another layer of difficulty. With the temperature touching 38.3C at kick-off, one of the hottest World Cup matches in history became a test of endurance as much as quality.
France, who had scored 13 goals in their previous four matches, failed to register a shot on target in the opening half as Paraguay slowed the tempo, broke up attacks and constantly interrupted the rhythm of the game.
Yet, champions often find different ways to win. Mbappe eventually converted from the penalty spot to seal a hard-fought 1-0 victory, sending France into the quarter-finals while proving they could survive a contest that demanded grit rather than glamour.
What Are The Dark Arts In Football?
Paraguay's approach was a textbook example of what football calls the "dark arts."
No, we're not talking about the world of Harry Potter, where the Dark Arts involve spells, potions and creatures designed to harm, control or kill. Although, now that you think about it, the comparison isn't entirely far-fetched.
In football, the dark arts are less about magic and more about manipulation. Fans often call it "shithousery"-- a collection of clever, cynical tactics used to gain an advantage without necessarily playing better football.
It can be a tactical foul to stop a counter-attack. A delayed throw-in. A goalkeeper taking an extra few seconds over a goal kick. Players exaggerating contact to win a foul. Crowding the referee. Provoking opponents into retaliation. Constantly breaking the rhythm of a match.
Some call it cheating. Others call it game management. Either way, it has become an undeniable part of modern football.
The concept divides opinion across football.
Critics argue these tactics go against the spirit of fair play, replacing skill with gamesmanship. Others see them as intelligent game management, particularly in knockout football where the smallest details can decide who advances.
Modern football increasingly rewards teams that understand not only how to dominate possession, but also how to control emotion, tempo and momentum.
Paraguay attempted exactly that against France. Every foul, every delay and every confrontation was designed to drag Les Bleus into an uncomfortable battle. France, however, refused to lose their composure.
From La Liga To The World Cup: How The dark Arts Became Mainstream
Although football's dark arts have existed for decades, few leagues have embraced them quite like Spain's La Liga.
Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid have become the benchmark for turning defensive discipline and psychological warfare into an art form. Under the Argentine, Atletico have built their identity on tactical fouls, slowing games down, frustrating technically superior opponents and making every contest feel like a war of attrition.
Smaller Spanish clubs have long adopted similar methods against Barcelona and Real Madrid, recognising they cannot compete purely through technical quality.
That philosophy has gradually spread across Europe.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has openly encouraged his players to become more "street-smart." While his side remain known for their possession-based football, they have also become masters of controlling matches by slowing restarts, delaying throw-ins when necessary, managing stoppages intelligently and refusing to allow opponents to dictate the pace.
Their hard-earned draw against Manchester City, where a 10-man Arsenal expertly managed the clock to protect a point, became one of the clearest examples of modern game management. Ironically, when Atletico Madrid later encountered Arsenal, Simeone's side found themselves frustrated by many of the same tactics they had spent years perfecting.
Paraguay's performance against France felt like another extension of that philosophy on football's biggest stage. Unable to compete with France's attacking firepower, they attempted to make the game uncomfortable instead.
Ultimately, however, France showed that handling the dark arts has become just as important as mastering them. Despite the relentless fouls and provocation, Les Bleus kept their discipline, adapted to the physical contest and found a route to victory.
Even after the final whistle, tensions lingered as Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill attempted to shake Mbappe's hand before throwing the ball at the France captain after being ignored.
The victory also highlighted Mbappe's extraordinary World Cup pedigree. His winning penalty took his tally to 19 World Cup goals, moving him within one of Lionel Messi on the competition's all-time scoring charts.
Since the 2018 tournament, Mbappe has now scored 11 goals in World Cup knockout matches -- more than Brazil, England, Portugal and Spain have managed collectively over the same period.
France may be admired for their beautiful football, but against Paraguay they demonstrated another quality that every World Cup winner eventually needs -- the ability to survive ugly matches.
Who Said What?
The fiery contest didn't end with the final whistle. It also produced some memorable quotes, with France's players and coaching staff making it clear they were prepared for Paraguay's physical approach.Kylian Mbappe
(France captain):
"We knew what kind of match we were going to have. If we have to get our hands dirty, we can do that. They thought we would turn up in tuxedos, but we were there."
"Even at that game, we were better than them. That's their football, there is no right or wrong way to play the game. They tried to get at us that way, but we won."
Didier Deschamps (France manager):
"I asked the two biggest lads to go and stand around Kylian at the end because they were going to chop him down."
"It wasn't easy. They use every trick in the book. It's not the kind of football that will bring people to the stadium, but they defended well. It is always difficult against these South American teams."
Rayan Cherki (France forward):
"We knew it was going to be a fiercely contested match. It was important to us to play a game like this during the World Cup, to remind everyone that the French team can play beautiful football, but can also go to war."
Orlando Gill (Paraguay goalkeeper):
"I tried to shake his hand, but since he didn't pay me any attention, I lost my temper. But anyway, that was all I did; I calmed down afterwards."