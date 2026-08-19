'Koi Nahi Haar-Haar Toh Lagi Rehti Hai' - Fans Troll Pakistan After 5-3 Defeat To India In Hockey World Cup

India’s 5-3 win sparked a wave of celebration among hockey fans online
Harmanpreet Singh and Abhishek’s braces became major talking points after the thrilling victory
Fans celebrated but raised concerns over India conceding three goals despite dominating the contest
India-Pakistan games rarely need an extra storyline, but Wednesday's Hockey World Cup clash managed to produce several. From the pre-match handshake to a goal-filled contest in Amstelveen, there was plenty for fans to talk about. India eventually walked away with a 5-3 victory, finishing second in Pool D and booking their place in the next round, while Pakistan's campaign came to an end.
The result also gave supporters plenty of ammunition online. India's official Hockey India social-media post celebrating the victory had already collected a lot reactions and comments shortly after the match, showing the buzz around the result.
The match itself had almost everything a rivalry game could ask for.
Here's How Fans Reacted To India's 5-3 Win
The reaction among Indian hockey supporters was largely centred on the team's attacking display and the significance of beating their biggest rivals on the World Cup stage. On X, one discussion following the match praised the win while also acknowledging that India had made too many errors, with another fan admitting to being concerned about the tougher opposition waiting in the second round.
That mixture of celebration and caution summed up the mood rather well. The 5-3 scoreline was impressive, but the three goals conceded also gave supporters something to debate. India's ability to create chances and convert them was a major positive, while the late defensive pressure showed there is still work to do.
What Happened In The India-Pakistan Clash?
India wasted little time taking control. Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoring from a penalty corner before Mandeep Singh doubled the advantage. Harmanpreet added another and Abhishek scored twice as India established a 4-2 half-time lead. Pakistan responded through Hannan Shahid and Sufyan Khan, but Hardik Singh restored India's three-goal cushion with a penalty stroke in the third quarter.
Hannan scored again in the final quarter to make it 5-3, but India held their nerve to secure the win. Harmanpreet and Abhishek finished with two goals each, while Hardik's strike was his first World Cup goal. India advanced to the next round, while Pakistan were eliminated.
For the fans, then, it was more than another win. It was another chapter in the rivalry, and this time, India had the final word.