India Vs Wales Preview, Hockey World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Singh-Led Side Begin Campaign In Netherlands

India, ranked eighth, face 15th-ranked Wales in their Hockey World Cup 2026 opener
Harmanpreet Singh-led India will look to make a winning start in Pool D
The match begins at 4:30 PM IST on August 15 at Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen
India will begin their FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign against 15th-ranked Wales at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Saturday, August 15. The eighth-ranked Indian side enters the tournament as the higher-ranked team and will be expected to start Pool D with a victory.
However, head coach Craig Fulton and captain Harmanpreet Singh know that the opening game can set the tone for a challenging group campaign that also features England and arch-rivals Pakistan. India are aiming to end a 51-year wait for a World Cup medal, having last won the men's title in 1975.
India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2026: Match Date, Time and Venue
The India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2026 match will be played on Saturday, August 15, at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. The contest is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST. India will play all their Pool D matches in Amstelveen, with the tournament itself being jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30.
India vs Wales: Eighth-Ranked India Favourites Against Wales
On paper, the opening assignment looks favourable for India, with Wales ranked 15th in the world. But Fulton’s team will be wary of making a slow start.
India have a strong mix of experienced campaigners and younger players, while their ultimate objective is to challenge for the podium after decades without a World Cup medal. The group stage will test India quickly, with England and Pakistan waiting after the Wales game.
Harmanpreet Singh: ‘Same Passion, Mindset and Preparation’
Captain Harmanpreet has stressed that India have approached the tournament with the right mentality. According to PTI, ahead of the campaign, he said, "We have come here with the same passion, mindset and preparation."
The captain also rejected the idea that the medal target should become a burden, adding, "There is no pressure to win a medal in the World Cup; rather, it is our responsibility." His comments underline India's ambition while emphasising the need to focus on the task at hand rather than the weight of history.
Fulton will expect India to control possession, maintain defensive discipline and convert their opportunities against Wales. The opening fixture provides an opportunity to build confidence before the tougher assignments against England and Pakistan. India are placed in Pool D alongside Wales, England and Pakistan.
India Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule
India's Pool D campaign will begin against Wales before two high-profile fixtures:
August 15: India vs Wales - 4:30 PM IST
August 17: India vs England - 6:30 PM IST
August 19: India vs Pakistan - 6:30 PM IST
The first two matches will be particularly important for India before the highly anticipated Pakistan clash.
India Hockey World Cup 2026 Squad
Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera.
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach.
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad.
Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek.
FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Where to Watch in India
The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network for television viewers in India. Fans can also stream the tournament live on JioHotstar through an active subscription.