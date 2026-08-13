FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule: Men’s And Women’s Full Fixtures, Pools And Preview

Team A vs Team B Date Time (IST)

India vs Wales 2026-08-15 4:30 PM

Germany vs Malaysia 2026-08-15 6:00 PM

England vs Pakistan 2026-08-15 10:30 PM

Belgium vs France 2026-08-16 12:30 AM

Australia vs Ireland 2026-08-16 3:00 PM

Spain vs South Africa 2026-08-16 6:00 PM

Netherlands vs New Zealand 2026-08-16 7:30 PM

Argentina vs Japan 2026-08-16 10:30 PM

Pakistan vs Wales 2026-08-17 4:00 PM

France vs Malaysia 2026-08-17 5:30 PM

India vs England 2026-08-17 6:30 PM

Germany vs Belgium 2026-08-18 12:00 AM

New Zealand vs Japan 2026-08-18 1:00 PM

Spain vs Australia 2026-08-18 5:30 PM

Ireland vs South Africa 2026-08-18 8:30 PM

Argentina vs Netherlands 2026-08-18 9:30 PM

England vs Wales 2026-08-19 4:00 PM

Pakistan vs India 2026-08-19 6:30 PM

France vs Germany 2026-08-19 8:30 PM

Belgium vs Malaysia 2026-08-20 12:00 AM

Australia vs South Africa 2026-08-20 2:30 PM

New Zealand vs Argentina 2026-08-20 4:00 PM

Ireland vs Spain 2026-08-20 8:30 PM

Netherlands vs Japan 2026-08-20 9:30 PM

Third Pool B vs Fourth Pool C 2026-08-21 2:30 PM

Third Pool C vs Fourth Pool B 2026-08-21 5:30 PM

First Pool C vs Second Pool B 2026-08-21 8:30 PM

First Pool B vs Second Pool C 2026-08-22 12:00 AM

Third Pool A vs Fourth Pool D 2026-08-22 1:30 PM

Third Pool D vs Fourth Pool A 2026-08-22 4:30 PM

First Pool A vs Second Pool D 2026-08-22 7:30 PM

First Pool D vs Second Pool A 2026-08-22 10:30 PM

Fourth Pool B vs Fourth Pool C 2026-08-23 3:00 PM

Third Pool B vs Third Pool C 2026-08-23 6:00 PM

First Pool B vs First Pool C 2026-08-23 9:00 PM

Second Pool B vs Second Pool C 2026-08-24 12:00 AM

Fourth Pool A vs Fourth Pool D 2026-08-24 1:00 PM

Third Pool A vs Third Pool D 2026-08-24 4:00 PM

Second Pool A vs Second Pool D 2026-08-24 6:15 PM

First Pool A vs First Pool D 2026-08-24 9:30 PM

Third Pool G vs Third Pool H 2026-08-28 1:00 PM

Fourth Pool G vs Fourth Pool H 2026-08-28 2:30 PM

Second Pool G vs Second Pool H 2026-08-28 4:00 PM

First Pool G vs First Pool H 2026-08-28 5:30 PM

Third Pool E vs Third Pool F 2026-08-28 6:30 PM

Fourth Pool E vs Fourth Pool F 2026-08-28 8:30 PM

First Pool E vs Second Pool F 2026-08-28 9:30 PM

First Pool F vs Second Pool E 2026-08-29 12:00 AM

TBD vs TBD 2026-08-30 5:30 PM