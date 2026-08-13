FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule: Men’s And Women’s Full Fixtures, Pools And Preview

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Outlook Sports Desk
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The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will take place from August 15 to 30, with Belgium and the Netherlands jointly hosting the men’s and women’s tournaments across Wavre and Amstelveen. Here’s the full schedule, fixtures, pools, and tournament preview

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Men’s and Women’s Schedule, Fixtures and Preview
The Indian women's team will be eager to prove a point against China. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Hockey World Cup 2026 runs from August 15 to 30 in Belgium and the Netherlands

  • India’s men target a second title, while the women face China, England, and South Africa

  • Germany and Netherlands enter as defending champions, with several top teams challenging for the titles

The FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 will bring together the world’s best men’s and women’s teams from August 15 to 30, with Belgium and the Netherlands jointly hosting the tournament across Wavre and Amstelveen. 

The competition will feature 32 teams – 16 men’s and 16 women’s sides – with matches being played at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre and the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen. 

The defending champions will fight to retain their titles, with Germany holding the current men’s Hockey World Cup crown and the Netherlands entering the tournament as the reigning women’s world champions.

India’s men will begin their campaign against Wales on August 15 and will try to end a 51-year wait for a second Hockey World Cup title, having last lifted the trophy in 1975.

Meanwhile, India’s women face a challenging Pool D featuring England, China, and South Africa as they continue their search for a maiden Hockey World Cup title.

India Men's And Women's FIH World Cup Schedule

Belgium head into the tournament as the world No. 1 men’s team after a dominant FIH Pro League campaign, with Tom Boon and Alexander Hendrickx leading a formidable squad. 

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The Netherlands men, fresh from their Paris 2024 Olympic gold medal, will be aiming for a first World Cup title since 1998, while England are regarded as one of the strongest challengers outside the traditional favourites.

In the women’s tournament, the Netherlands enter as the team to beat after capturing a fourth consecutive FIH Pro League title. Argentina, Belgium, and China are also expected to be major contenders, with China drawing confidence from its impressive run to the Paris 2024 Olympic final.

India’s men will play Wales, England, and Pakistan in Pool D, with the India-Pakistan clash on August 19 expected to be one of the biggest attractions of the group stage. Harmanpreet Singh, who finished as the top scorer at the Paris Olympics, will lead the Indian challenge. 

India’s women will open their campaign against China before taking on South Africa and England in what promises to be a highly competitive Pool D.

The 2026 edition will be played under a new three-phase format. Teams will first play three pool-stage matches, after which the top two sides from each group will advance to a second group phase.

Results against teams already faced in the original pool will be carried forward, and the top two teams from each second-round group will qualify directly for the semi-finals, with the quarter-finals removed from the tournament structure.

Pools

Men’s

  • Pool A: Argentina, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand

  • Pool B: Belgium, France, Germany, Malaysia

  • Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa

  • Pool D: England, India, Pakistan, Wales

Women’s

  • Pool A: Australia, Chile, Japan, Netherlands

  • Pool B: Argentina, Germany, Scotland, United States

  • Pool C: Belgium, Spain, Ireland, New Zealand

  • Pool D: China, England, India, South Africa

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule: Men's And Women's Full Fixtures

Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule

Team A vs Team BDateTime (IST)
India vs Wales2026-08-154:30 PM
Germany vs Malaysia2026-08-156:00 PM
England vs Pakistan2026-08-1510:30 PM
Belgium vs France2026-08-1612:30 AM
Australia vs Ireland2026-08-163:00 PM
Spain vs South Africa2026-08-166:00 PM
Netherlands vs New Zealand2026-08-167:30 PM
Argentina vs Japan2026-08-1610:30 PM
Pakistan vs Wales2026-08-174:00 PM
France vs Malaysia2026-08-175:30 PM
India vs England2026-08-176:30 PM
Germany vs Belgium2026-08-1812:00 AM
New Zealand vs Japan2026-08-181:00 PM
Spain vs Australia2026-08-185:30 PM
Ireland vs South Africa2026-08-188:30 PM
Argentina vs Netherlands2026-08-189:30 PM
England vs Wales2026-08-194:00 PM
Pakistan vs India2026-08-196:30 PM
France vs Germany2026-08-198:30 PM
Belgium vs Malaysia2026-08-2012:00 AM
Australia vs South Africa2026-08-202:30 PM
New Zealand vs Argentina2026-08-204:00 PM
Ireland vs Spain2026-08-208:30 PM
Netherlands vs Japan2026-08-209:30 PM
Third Pool B vs Fourth Pool C2026-08-212:30 PM
Third Pool C vs Fourth Pool B2026-08-215:30 PM
First Pool C vs Second Pool B2026-08-218:30 PM
First Pool B vs Second Pool C2026-08-2212:00 AM
Third Pool A vs Fourth Pool D2026-08-221:30 PM
Third Pool D vs Fourth Pool A2026-08-224:30 PM
First Pool A vs Second Pool D2026-08-227:30 PM
First Pool D vs Second Pool A2026-08-2210:30 PM
Fourth Pool B vs Fourth Pool C2026-08-233:00 PM
Third Pool B vs Third Pool C2026-08-236:00 PM
First Pool B vs First Pool C2026-08-239:00 PM
Second Pool B vs Second Pool C2026-08-2412:00 AM
Fourth Pool A vs Fourth Pool D2026-08-241:00 PM
Third Pool A vs Third Pool D2026-08-244:00 PM
Second Pool A vs Second Pool D2026-08-246:15 PM
First Pool A vs First Pool D2026-08-249:30 PM
Third Pool G vs Third Pool H2026-08-281:00 PM
Fourth Pool G vs Fourth Pool H2026-08-282:30 PM
Second Pool G vs Second Pool H2026-08-284:00 PM
First Pool G vs First Pool H2026-08-285:30 PM
Third Pool E vs Third Pool F2026-08-286:30 PM
Fourth Pool E vs Fourth Pool F2026-08-288:30 PM
First Pool E vs Second Pool F2026-08-289:30 PM
First Pool F vs Second Pool E2026-08-2912:00 AM
TBD vs TBD2026-08-305:30 PM
TBD vs TBD2026-08-308:00 PM

Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 Schedule

Team A vs Team BDateTime (IST)
Australia vs Japan2026-08-151:30 PM
Germany vs Scotland2026-08-153:00 PM
Netherlands vs Chile2026-08-157:30 PM
Argentina vs USA2026-08-159:00 PM
England vs South Africa2026-08-161:30 PM
China vs India2026-08-164:30 PM
Belgium vs New Zealand2026-08-169:00 PM
Spain vs Ireland2026-08-1712:00 AM
Chile vs Japan2026-08-171:00 PM
USA vs Scotland2026-08-172:30 PM
Germany vs Argentina2026-08-178:30 PM
Australia vs Netherlands2026-08-179:30 PM
New Zealand vs Ireland2026-08-182:30 PM
England vs China2026-08-184:00 PM
India vs South Africa2026-08-186:30 PM
Spain vs Belgium2026-08-1912:00 AM
Chile vs Australia2026-08-191:00 PM
Argentina vs Scotland2026-08-192:30 PM
USA vs Germany2026-08-195:30 PM
Netherlands vs Japan2026-08-199:30 PM
China vs South Africa2026-08-201:00 PM
New Zealand vs Spain2026-08-205:30 PM
India vs England2026-08-206:30 PM
Belgium vs Ireland2026-08-2112:00 AM
Third Pool D vs Fourth Pool A2026-08-211:00 PM
Third Pool A vs Fourth Pool D2026-08-214:00 PM
First Pool D vs Second Pool A2026-08-216:30 PM
First Pool A vs Second Pool B2026-08-219:30 PM
Third Pool C vs Fourth Pool D2026-08-223:00 PM
Third Pool B vs Fourth Pool C2026-08-226:00 PM
First Pool C vs Second Pool B2026-08-229:00 PM
First Pool B vs Second Pool C2026-08-2312:00 AM
Fourth Pool A vs Fourth Pool D2026-08-231:30 PM
Third Pool A vs Third Pool D2026-08-234:30 PM
First Pool A vs First Pool D2026-08-237:30 PM
Second Pool A vs Second Pool D2026-08-2310:30 PM
Fourth Pool C vs Fourth Pool B2026-08-242:30 PM
Third Pool C vs Third Pool B2026-08-245:30 PM
Second Pool C vs Second Pool B2026-08-248:30 PM
First Pool C vs First Pool B2026-08-2512:00 AM
Third Pool G vs Third Pool H2026-08-271:00 PM
Fourth Pool G vs Fourth Pool H2026-08-272:30 PM
Second Pool G vs Second Pool H2026-08-274:00 PM
First Pool G vs First Pool H2026-08-275:30 PM
Third Pool E vs Third Pool F2026-08-276:30 PM
Fourth Pool E vs Fourth Pool F2026-08-278:30 PM
First Pool E vs Second Pool F2026-08-279:30 PM
First Pool F vs Second Pool E2026-08-2812:00 AM
TBD vs TBD2026-08-294:30 PM
TBD vs TBD2026-08-297:30 PM

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

Indian viewers can watch the Hockey World Cup live on Star Sports, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar. Viewers in other regions can check the official broadcast details here.

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