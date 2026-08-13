Is D Gukesh Crumbling Under Pressure? Hikaru Nakamura Explains World Champion's Slump

"I think they've struggled a little bit in recent times. To me, when I look at it, I feel like Arjun, he had this bad match against Alireza (Firouzja) today, where he made a blunder, but overall, I feel like he's been playing a little bit better. I think Pragg has been playing very well of late... I think they're all playing well. I think they'll be competing for the World Championship," Nakamura said.