World Athletics U20 Championships: India Finish With Three Medals as Pooja Singh Ends Seventh

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India ended the World Athletics U20 Championships with three medals in Eugene, while Pooja Singh finished seventh in high jump and the women’s 4x400m relay placed ninth

World Athletics U20 Championships: India Finish With Three Medals as Pooja Singh Ends Seventh
India Finish With Three Medals as Pooja Singh Ends Seventh Photo: insta/official_pooja-hj
Summary of this article

  • India finished the World Athletics U20 Championships with three medals, two silver and one bronze

  • Pooja Singh finished seventh in the women’s high jump after clearing 1.84m, well below her 1.93m national record

  • India’s women’s 4x400m relay team finished ninth, clocking 3:45.28 in the final

India wrapped up their World Athletics U20 Championships campaign in Eugene, Oregon, with three medals, matching their haul from the 2021 and 2022 editions. The final day, however, brought mixed fortunes as high jumper Pooja Singh and the women’s 4x400m relay team fell short of their best.

Pooja Falls Short After Record-Breaking Season

Pooja, who has emerged as one of India’s brightest young high-jumping prospects, finished seventh in the women’s final after clearing 1.84m. The 19-year-old could not negotiate 1.87m despite three attempts, ending a competition that promised more after her outstanding season.

Her best mark of 1.93m, achieved at the Asian U20 Championships in May, remains the Indian senior record. She won gold in Hong Kong with that clearance, also becoming the first Indian woman to surpass 1.90m in the event.

Australia’s Izobelle Louison-Roe claimed the world U20 title with 1.92m, while Hungary’s Lilianna Bátori and Spain’s Aitana Alonso both cleared 1.90m, with Bátori taking silver and Alonso bronze.

India’s women’s 4x400m quartet of Bhoomika Nehate, Tahura Khatun, Tanu Chaudhary and Thiya Arumugam also endured a difficult final, finishing ninth in 3:45.28. The United States won gold in 3:29.15, ahead of Australia (3:31.39) and Great Britain (3:32.08).

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Three Medals Continue India’s Growing U20 Story

Despite the setbacks on the final day, India’s campaign had plenty of positives. Ashish Yadav opened the medal account with silver in the men’s javelin, while Basant Kumar Meghwal produced a historic silver in the high jump and Shahnavaz Khan secured bronze in the long jump. Meghwal’s medal was particularly significant as he became the first Indian high jumper to win a medal at the World U20 Championships.

Also Check: Meet Pooja Singh - Mason’s Daughter From Haryana Who Ended India’s 25-Year High Jump Gold Drought

The three-medal tally also adds another chapter to India’s improving record at the global junior event. After winning only four medals between 2002 and 2018, India enjoyed silver-medal successes from Amit and Shaili Singh in 2021, followed by two silvers and a bronze in 2022. Aarti’s bronze in the 10,000m race walk was India’s lone medal in 2024.

The Eugene campaign therefore ended without a gold, but with three medals and several performances that underline the depth emerging in Indian athletics.

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