Toronto Shock! Alexandrova Holds Her Nerve To Knock Out World No. 1 Sabalenka

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Aryna Sabalenka’s Canadian Open campaign came to a surprise end as the world No. 1 was beaten by Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 in a gripping Round-of-16 clash in Toronto. The Russian made a strong start, edging a closely contested opening set in the tiebreak before Sabalenka fought back to level the match by taking the second set 6-4. The deciding set remained fiercely competitive, but Alexandrova held her nerve in the crucial stages to complete the upset after two hours and 29 minutes. The victory marked Alexandrova’s third career win over a world No. 1 and earned her a place in the Canadian Open quarterfinals. For Sabalenka, the defeat extended her wait for a title and denied her another deep run at the WTA 1000 event.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Canada Open 2026-
Ekaterina Alexandrova celebrates after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in round of 16 National Bank Open Tennis game in Toronto, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canada Open photo gallery
Ekaterina Alexandrova, right, is congratulated by Aryna Sabalenka after defeating her in round of 16 National Bank Open Tennis game in Toronto, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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WTA Canada Open 2026
Ekaterina Alexandrova celebrates after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in round of 16 National Bank Open Tennis game in Toronto, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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National Bank Open Toronto 2026
Aryna Sabalenka reacts during a match against Ekaterina Alexandrova during the round of 16 National Bank Open Tennis tournament in Toronto, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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Sabalenka vs Alexandrova round of 16
Aryna Sabalenka returns the ball from Ekaterina Alexandrova during round of 16 National Bank Open Tennis match in Toronto, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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Aryna Sabalenka vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Canada Open 2026
Aryna Sabalenka reacts during a match against Ekaterina Alexandrova at the round of 16 National Bank Open Tennis tournament in Toronto, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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Aryna Sabalenka upset in Toronto pics
Ekaterina Alexandrova returns the ball from Aryna Sabalenka during round of 16 National Bank Open Tennis game in Toronto, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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Ekaterina Alexandrova Canadian Open quarterfinalist
Ekaterina Alexandrova returns the ball from Aryna Sabalenka during round of 16 National Bank Open Tennis game in Toronto, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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World No 1 Sabalenka match photos 2026
Ekaterina Alexandrova returns the ball from Aryna Sabalenka during round of 16 National Bank Open Tennis game in Toronto, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP
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WTA 1000 Toronto womens singles highlights
Aryna Sabalenka returns the ball from Ekaterina Alexandrova during round of 16 National Bank Open Tennis game in Toronto, on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. | Photo: Keito Newman/The Canadian Press via AP

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