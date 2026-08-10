Toronto Shock! Alexandrova Holds Her Nerve To Knock Out World No. 1 Sabalenka

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 10 August 2026 12:17 pm

Aryna Sabalenka’s Canadian Open campaign came to a surprise end as the world No. 1 was beaten by Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 in a gripping Round-of-16 clash in Toronto. The Russian made a strong start, edging a closely contested opening set in the tiebreak before Sabalenka fought back to level the match by taking the second set 6-4. The deciding set remained fiercely competitive, but Alexandrova held her nerve in the crucial stages to complete the upset after two hours and 29 minutes. The victory marked Alexandrova’s third career win over a world No. 1 and earned her a place in the Canadian Open quarterfinals. For Sabalenka, the defeat extended her wait for a title and denied her another deep run at the WTA 1000 event.