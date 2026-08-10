Moscow Turns Into A Colourful Paddleboarding Carnival At Yauza Fest 2026

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The Yauza Fest SUP surfing festival brought a splash of colour to Moscow on Sunday, August 9, as paddleboarders took to the Yauza River for a lively summer celebration. Held along the Akademika Tupoleva Embankment, the event combined stand-up paddleboarding with a carnival-style atmosphere, with participants encouraged to turn up in eye-catching costumes. The festival featured a mass SUP procession on the water, while the most creative outfits competed for cash prizes. The event was designed as both a sporting and recreational gathering, bringing together SUP enthusiasts and visitors for an unusual spectacle on one of Moscow’s waterways. The 2026 edition ran from 10am to 6pm on August 9, adding another colourful chapter to the Russian capital’s growing SUP culture.

russia sup surfing festival 2026 at yauza river highlights
People steer their stand-up paddle (SUP) boards during the costumed SUP surfing festival along the Yauza river in Moscow, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Pavel Bednyakov
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Stand up paddleboarding Yauza river
People steer their stand-up paddle (SUP) boards during the costumed SUP surfing festival along the Yauza river in Moscow, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Pavel Bednyakov
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Fancy dress paddleboard race Russia
People prepare for the costumed SUP (stand-up paddle) surfing festival along the Yauza river in Moscow, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov) Pavel Bednyakov
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Moscow summer outdoor festivals
People steer their stand-up paddle (SUP) boards during the costumed SUP surfing festival along the Yauza river in Moscow, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Pavel Bednyakov
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SUP boarding community Russia
A woman prepares for the costumed SUP (stand-up paddle) surfing festival along the Yauza river in Moscow, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Pavel Bednyakov
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Capital water carnival SUP
People steer their stand-up paddle (SUP) boards during the costumed SUP surfing festival along the Yauza river in Moscow, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Pavel Bednyakov
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Recreational paddleboarding Moscow
People steer their stand-up paddle (SUP) boards during the costumed SUP surfing festival along the Yauza river in Moscow, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Pavel Bednyakov
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Russia SUP Surfing Festival photos
People steer their stand-up paddle (SUP) boards during the costumed SUP surfing festival along the Yauza river in Moscow, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Pavel Bednyakov
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Moscows Yauza River
People steer their stand-up paddle (SUP) boards during the costumed SUP surfing festival along the Yauza river in Moscow, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Pavel Bednyakov
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20th Yauzafest SUP festival
People steer their stand-up paddle (SUP) boards during the costumed SUP surfing festival along the Yauza river in Moscow, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Pavel Bednyakov
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Russia SUP Surfing Festival photo gallery
People steer their stand-up paddle (SUP) boards during the costumed SUP surfing festival along the Yauza river in Moscow, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Pavel Bednyakov

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