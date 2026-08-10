Moscow Turns Into A Colourful Paddleboarding Carnival At Yauza Fest 2026

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 10 August 2026 12:38 pm

The Yauza Fest SUP surfing festival brought a splash of colour to Moscow on Sunday, August 9, as paddleboarders took to the Yauza River for a lively summer celebration. Held along the Akademika Tupoleva Embankment, the event combined stand-up paddleboarding with a carnival-style atmosphere, with participants encouraged to turn up in eye-catching costumes. The festival featured a mass SUP procession on the water, while the most creative outfits competed for cash prizes. The event was designed as both a sporting and recreational gathering, bringing together SUP enthusiasts and visitors for an unusual spectacle on one of Moscow’s waterways. The 2026 edition ran from 10am to 6pm on August 9, adding another colourful chapter to the Russian capital’s growing SUP culture.