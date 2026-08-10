Alexandra Eala Vs Belinda Bencic Live Streaming, National Bank Open 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Alexandra Eala and Belinda Bencic clash in the Round of 16 at the 2026 National Bank Open in Toronto
Eala reaches this stage after gruelling three-set wins, while Bencic brings veteran resilience and tactical maturity
The winner advances to a high-stakes quarterfinal showdown
The Round of 16 at the 2026 National Bank Open in Toronto features a compelling clash between 25th-seeded Alexandra Eala and 12th-seeded Belinda Bencic. Both players enter this high-stakes encounter riding waves of impressive momentum, setting the stage for a dramatic battle for a coveted spot in the quarterfinals
Eala arrives in the round of 16 on the back of a scorching hard-court streak, having recently triumphed in Washington D.C. Her path in Toronto has tested her physical and mental resilience, requiring back-to-back three-set battles against Alycia Parks and Caty McNally.
Despite needing a medical timeout to strap her right ankle during her gritty win over McNally, the young star's baseline power and fearless competitiveness have carried her through.
On the other side of the net, the veteran Bencic has looked equally sharp. After comfortably dispatching Sloane Stephens in straight sets, the Swiss star survived a grueling, high-intensity marathon against Taylor Townsend, demonstrating the elite composure and tactical adaptability that earned her a former Olympic gold medal. Bencic thrives on redirecting pace and neutralizing aggressive opponents, making her a formidable hurdle.
At its core, this is a clash of styles and eras: you have Eala stepping up and ripping the ball with serious weight from the baseline, trying to overpower the court, against Bencic, who has been around the block, knows how to absorb that pace, and will try to pick you apart with smart court geometry and pure grit.
Having already notched notable wins against top-tier players this season, Eala will look to dictate the rallies, while Bencic aims to use her big-match experience to dismantle the youngster's rhythm. With a potential quarterfinal matchup against Coco Gorgeous looming, both competitors have everything to play for under the lights in Canada.
Alexandra Eala Vs Belinda Bencic, National Bank Open: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Alexandra Eala Vs Belinda Bencic, National Bank Open 2026 match be played?
The Alexandra Eala Vs Belinda Bencic, National Bank Open 2026 match will be played at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, Canada.
When will the Alexandra Eala Vs Belinda Bencic, National Bank Open 2026 match be played?
The Alexandra Eala Vs Belinda Bencic, National Bank Open 2026 match has a scheduled start time of approximately 5:40 AM IST.
Where to watch Alexandra Eala Vs Belinda Bencic, National Bank Open match?
You can catch the live streaming of the Alexandra Eala Vs Belinda Bencic match on the paid platform wtatennis.com, or through regional broadcast partners such as TVA Sports, DAZN, and TSN in Canada, and Sky Sports in Switzerland.