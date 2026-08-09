Diego Rossi’s Late Winner Punishes Messi-less Inter Miami In Dramatic Leagues Cup Clash

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Inter Miami suffered a late 2-1 defeat to Monterrey in their second 2026 Leagues Cup match, squandering the lead after Rodrigo De Paul opened the scoring in the 32nd minute. De Paul produced a superb strike from outside the box to put Miami ahead in the first half. Monterrey responded almost immediately after the break, with Hugo Cuypers equalising in the 47th minute to shift the momentum. The visitors continued to threaten and were rewarded deep into the match when Diego Rossi struck in the 90th minute, completing the comeback. The result was particularly significant with Lionel Messi absent as he remained in Argentina following the death of his father, Jorge Messi. Miami had begun the tournament with a 4-2 win over Atlético San Luis.

Leagues Cup: Inter Miami CF vs Monterrey
Monterrey defender Ricardo Chávez, left, falls to the pitch as he goes for the ball against Inter Miami midfielder Casemiro, right, during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Leagues Cup: Monterrey vs Inter Miami
Monterrey midfielder Diego Rossi (9) reacts after scoring his side's second gaol during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Inter Miami in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Leagues Cup Soccer: Inter Miami CF vs Monterrey
Inter Miami defender Ian Fray, left goes for the ball against Monterrey midfielder Diego Rossi, right, during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Leagues Cup Soccer: Monterrey vs Inter Miami CF
Monterrey midfielder Óliver Torres, left, falls to the pitch as he goes for the ball against Inter Miami midfielder Yannick Bright, right, during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Leagues Cup Football: Inter Miami CF vs Monterrey
Fans hold a sign in memory of the father of Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, Jorge Messi, who passed away, during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Leagues Cup Football: Monterrey vs Inter Miami CF
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, left, celebrates after scoring a goal, wearing the shirt of teammate Lionel Messi (10) who did not play due to death of his father, during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Monterrey in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Leagues Cup 2026: Inter Miami CF vs Monterrey
Inter Miami defender Facundo Mura, left, controls the ball as Monterrey midfielder Lucas Ocampos, right, defends during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Leagues Cup 2026: Monterrey vs Inter Miami CF
Inter Miami defender Noah Allen, right, attempts a shot on the goal as Monterrey defender Víctor Guzmán, left defends during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Leagues Cup Soccer Match: Inter Miami CF vs Monterrey
Monterrey midfielder Lucas Ocampos, right, controls the ball over Inter Miami defender Ian Fray, left, during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Leagues Cup Soccer Match: Monterrey vs Inter Miami CF
Inter Miami midfielder Casemiro, left heads the ball against Monterrey midfielder Lucas Ocampos (7) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Leagues Cup Monterrey Inter Miami Soccer
Fans hold a sign in support of Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, who's father Jorge Messi passed away, before a Leagues Cup soccer match between Inter Miami and Monterrey in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Leagues Cup Inter Miami Monterrey Soccer
Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia, left, attempts shot on the goal as Monterrey goalkeeper Luis Cárdenas, right, defends during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami CF vs Monterrey Leagues Cup Soccer
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, left, talks with forward Daniel Pinter (56) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Monterrey in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Monterrey vs Inter Miami CF Leagues Cup Soccer
A fan holds a cutout face of Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi before a Leagues Cup soccer match between Inter Miami and Monterrey in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Inter Miami CF vs Monterrey Leagues Cup Football
Teams for Inter Miami and Monterrey stand for a moment of silence in memory of Jorge Messi, the late father of Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

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