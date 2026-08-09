Diego Rossi’s Late Winner Punishes Messi-less Inter Miami In Dramatic Leagues Cup Clash

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 9 August 2026 3:48 pm

Inter Miami suffered a late 2-1 defeat to Monterrey in their second 2026 Leagues Cup match, squandering the lead after Rodrigo De Paul opened the scoring in the 32nd minute. De Paul produced a superb strike from outside the box to put Miami ahead in the first half. Monterrey responded almost immediately after the break, with Hugo Cuypers equalising in the 47th minute to shift the momentum. The visitors continued to threaten and were rewarded deep into the match when Diego Rossi struck in the 90th minute, completing the comeback. The result was particularly significant with Lionel Messi absent as he remained in Argentina following the death of his father, Jorge Messi. Miami had begun the tournament with a 4-2 win over Atlético San Luis.