The US Senate passed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 by an overwhelming 86-11 vote.
The bill authorises tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian energy, explicitly naming India, China, Slovakia, Hungary, and Azerbaijan.
The legislation now moves to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, with President Donald Trump signalling support for its passage.
Senators have approved a new sanctions bill. By an 86-11 vote on Friday, lawmakers cleared import taxes reaching 100 per cent on countries buying Russian energy and other exports. The legislation names India among five target economies, though European allies escape penalties for making similar purchases.
The bill targets five specific nations. Titled the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, the measure allows the administration to penalise China, India, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan. While the law establishes a maximum tariff limit, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) will determine the final import tax rates. The duties must be high enough to stop Indian and Chinese purchases, sponsors said.
The legislation now heads to the House of Representatives. Republicans manage the voting schedule there, making identical passage the final step before President Donald Trump signs it into law. Trump endorsed the measure after his aides helped ease the draft text currently before Congress. Representatives will not vote until early September as the summer break concludes on August 31.
Impact On India Trade
The vote complicates ongoing trade talks. Washington now gains fresh influence over New Delhi as both sides negotiate a bilateral commercial agreement. The US already holds sway through last month's Section 301 forced-labour tariff and an active excess-capacity probe.
Indian negotiators want an edge. They have urged their American counterparts to grant New Delhi better trade terms than rivals like Bangladesh and Indonesia.
India previously faced a 25 per cent additional levy that was removed after trade negotiations. New Delhi has called such moves unfair since other countries soak up Russian exports. It has also stated that its energy purchases are guided by its energy security needs.
To be sure, Washington itself tolerated purchases of Russian crude when it waived sanctions to ease an energy crisis. Its own actions in West Asia had created that crisis following the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz. That waiver has since expired.
The bill's mechanism gives both governments room. The USTR rate-setting discretion is the first pressure point. An executive branch involved in drafting the softening can set the rate below the 100 per cent ceiling or invoke the presidential waiver on certified national interest grounds. Reassessment every 180 days keeps the instrument reversible.
Bipartisan Legacy Domestic Debate
The bipartisan bill was championed by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away on July 11 after a trip to Kyiv, and Democrat Richard Blumenthal. After Graham's sudden death, leaders across the aisle moved with renewed vigour to ensure passage of the bill and honour the late senator's legacy as an ally of Ukraine.
"Today, President Zelenskyy is watching from Ukraine — and Putin is watching from Moscow," Blumenthal said on the Senate floor. "I would like to think Lindsey Graham is watching, too. Today we say to the people of Ukraine: You are not alone. And today we say to Vladimir Putin: You will not conquer Ukraine."
Blumenthal later told reporters that Graham would be "proud of what we've done". "These sledgehammer sanctions and tariffs will stop all who are complicit in this murderous, criminal war of aggression against brave free people," Blumenthal said.
"This bill forces those primary countries keeping Russia's economy afloat to make a simple yet critical choice — a choice between doing business with America or buying cheap Russian energy," Darline Graham said. She was appointed to her late brother's seat after his death.
However, some Democrats have warned that the bill would give Trump new tariff powers at a time when he has put such levies at the centre of his trade policy. Democrat Congressmen Gregory Meeks and Don Beyer criticised the legislation for creating "sweeping new tariff authorities" that the president could weaponise with abandon.
"We welcome our Senate colleagues' urgent effort to support Ukraine and punish Russia for its continued illegal war, but this bill would not achieve those goals. Instead, it would allow President Trump to dodge holding Russia accountable and impose yet more tariffs in his destructive trade wars, leaving Americans to foot the bill," the two lawmakers said.
Broader Sanctions Global Reaction
The measures extend beyond Moscow. The bill prolongs the Iran Sanctions Act of 1996 until 2031 to penalise firms investing in Iran's energy sector. It also permits import taxes up to 500 per cent on Russian oil and gas while targeting President Vladimir Putin, oligarchs and financial institutions. New rules target the "shadow fleet" used to dodge export limits.
"Vladimir Putin only understands strength, and he only responds to pressure," Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen said, adding that the legislation represents the best opportunity to bring Russia's war machine to its knees and force Putin to the negotiating table.
Moscow rejected the move. Russia's diplomatic mission in Washington stated the bill would harm the American government. Pressure is also mounting from Europe.
The European bloc recently cleared its 21st penalties package since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. This package targets financial networks, cryptocurrency firms and additional Russian officials. These rules maintain limits on Russian oil revenues while exempting shipping firms that transport Arctic liquefied natural gas.