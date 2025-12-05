Vladimir Putin India Visit: India, Russia Sign MoU For Cooperation In Port And Shipping Sector

Vladimir Putin India Visit: Russian President Begins Day-2 Of The Visit
Flex boards welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian national flags put up outside ITC Maurya.
President Putin is on a State visit to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. During the visit, he will hold talks with PM Modi. President Droupadi Murmu will also receive President Putin and host a banquet in his honour today.
Vladimir Putin India Visit: Day One Ends With A Personal Welcome, Carpool Diplomacy And Private Talks
Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening for his first India trip in over four years. Breaking protocol, Prime Minister Modi personally received him at Palam airport with a warm embrace, signalling the importance of the visit.
The two leaders then shared an unusual and symbolic moment of “carpool diplomacy,” travelling together in the same vehicle from the airport to the Prime Minister’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, where they were seen speaking informally and sharing light conversation.
Vladimir Putin India Visit: Bilateral Trade, Defence Talks, Business Forum Meetings & More On Day 2 Agenda
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit to India moves into its crucial diplomatic phase today, with a ceremonial welcome, delegation-level talks and a packed bilateral agenda set to define Day 2 of his trip.
The Russian leader will be received at Rashtrapati Bhavan with a tri-services guard of honour, followed by a solemn visit to Raj Ghat to pay homage at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial.
The substantive engagements are scheduled at Hyderabad House, where Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold structured talks alongside senior officials from both sides.
Defence cooperation is expected to feature prominently, including discussions on Russia’s possible supply of Su-57 fighter jets to India. Energy trade will be another central theme, as New Delhi looks to secure affordable Russian crude amid the complications of U.S. tariffs and sanctions under the Trump administration. Later in the day, the two leaders will address a joint press briefing and participate in a business event organised by FICCI and Roscongress. President Droupadi Murmu will host a state banquet in the evening, before Putin departs around 9 pm.
Vladimir Putin India Visit: Preparations Underway At Rashtrapati Bhavan Russian President
Preparations are underway at the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises to welcome Russian President Vladimir Putin.
- PTI.
Vladimir Putin India Visit: President Murmu, PM Modi Reaches Rashtrapati Bhawan
President Murmu, PM Modi reached the Rashtrapati Bhawan for the ceremonial welcome of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Vladimir Putin India Visit: Russian President Putin Receives Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhavan
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Droupadi Murmu shake hands at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Russian President and PM Narendra Modi also shake hands.
Vladimir Putin India Visit: Russian President's Visit Hugely Significant: Shashi Tharoor
On Russian President Vladimir Putin’s India visit, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "It's hugely significant. It is a crucial relationship, and has been for a long time. In today's rather turbulent world, where so many relationships have become uncertain, it becomes important to shore up the ones we have. No one should misunderstand that this will affect our relationships with other countries, because India has the capacity to have independent relationships with different governments. We are a nation that has always believed in sovereign autonomy. Our autonomy to decide our friendships, our partnerships and our national interests is encoded in our DNA. The value of Russian friendship has been proven in recent years, particularly in two domains. We've had a lot of oil and gas from Russia in recent years, and the value of defence imports from Russia was demonstrated once again during Operation Sindoor when the S-400 protected us from a number of Pakistani missiles that were targeting our cities, including Delhi... If agreements come through during this meeting, that's part of strengthening a vital relationship, which in my mind, does not come at the expense of relations with America or China."
Vladimir Putin India Visit: Putin Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat
Russian President Vladimir Putin signs the visitors' book at the Rajghat, where he paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.
Vladimir Putin India Visit: Putin Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi For Ukraine Peace Initiative
Russian President Putin expresses gratitude to PM Modi for India’s focus on Ukraine peace initiatives. “India is not neutral; it is on the side of peace”: PM Modi mentions Ukraine to Putin and says he hopes for global peace. He also called the Russian President a "visionary leader".
PTI.
Vladimir Putin India Visit: "Shared Ukraine Peaceful Settlement Details With India": Putin
Russia has shared details of peaceful settlement of Ukraine to India. "Shared Ukraine Peaceful Settlement Details With India," Putin said to PM Modi.
- ANI.
Vladimir Putin India Visit: PM Modi Says Economic Ties Between India-Russia To Improve
During Bilateral meeting with Russian President Putin, PM Modi said: "The world has faced numerous crises, from COVID-19 to the present. We hope that very soon, the world will be free from these challenges, and that the global community will move forward on a path of progress in the right direction, fostering a new language of cooperation. I am confident that today, we will discuss many important global issues. The economic ties between India and Russia should be further strengthened, and together, we should aim for new heights. With such a highly optimistic approach, we will advance our meeting. This is a strong conviction."
- PTI.
Vladimir Putin India Visit: Here's What Putin Wrote In Visitor's Book At Rajghat
“One of the founders of the modern Indian state, the great philosopher and humanist Mahatma Gandhi, made an invaluable contribution to the cause of peace on the entire planet. His ideas of freedom, virtue, and non-violence remain relevant to this day. Mahatma Gandhi, in essence, foresaw the emergence of a new, more just multipolar world order, which is now in the process of taking shape. In his correspondence with Lev Nikolaevich Tolstoy, he wrote about the future of the world — free from diktat and hegemony, built on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and cooperation among nations. And it is precisely these principles that today closely bind the values of Russia and India on the international stage," wrote Russian President Putin in the visitor's book at the Rajghat.
- NDTV
Vladimir Putin India Visit: "Accorded a ceremonial welcome to H.E. Mr Vladimir Putin," President Murmu on X
President Droupadi Murmu accorded a ceremonial welcome to H.E. Mr Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Vladimir Putin India Visit: "Clear Message To World": Chinese Media's On Russian President Vladimir Putin's India Visit
Amid the Western pressure on New Delhi to reduce trade with Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin's two-day visit to India sent a "clear message" to the world that "neither country is isolated", according to a Chinese media report.
- ANI
Vladimir Putin India Visit: PM Modi At Press Conference: Dear Friend Putin Laid Foundation Of Strategic Partnership
At a joint press meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “My friend President Putin, delegates from both countries - I am happy to welcome President Putin for the 23rd India–Russia Bilateral Summit. Twenty-five years ago, President Putin laid the foundation of our strategic partnership…”
Vladimir Putin India Visit: India, Russia Sign MoU For Cooperation In Port And Shipping Sector
India, Russia ink MoU for cooperation in port and shipping sector following talks between PM Modi and President Putin.
Vladimir Putin India Visit: Thankful To My Friend Putin For India-Russia Ties, Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi thanked his "friend", Russian President Putin, for strong Russia-India ties.
PM Narendra Modi said, "...Fifteen years ago, in 2010, our partnership was granted the status of a Special Privileged Strategic Partnership. For the past two and a half decades, he (President Putin) has nurtured this relationship with his leadership and vision. His leadership, under all circumstances, has elevated our ties to new heights. I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Putin, my friend, for this deep friendship and unwavering commitment to India."
Vladimir Putin India Visit: PM Modi Pushes For Ukraine Peace
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reaffirmed India’s strong support for ending the Ukraine war, telling Russian President Vladimir Putin that India stands “shoulder-to-shoulder” with all peace efforts.
At the annual summit, where Ukraine dominated discussions, Modi stressed that India is “not neutral” but firmly on the side of peace. He said trust defines the India-Russia relationship and noted that India has been closely engaged with Russia since the conflict began.
“We all must find the path to peace,” Modi said, expressing confidence that global efforts will eventually lead to an end to the conflict.
Source: PTI