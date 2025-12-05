Vladimir Putin India Visit: India, Russia Sign MoU For Cooperation In Port And Shipping Sector

On Russian President Vladimir Putin’s India visit, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "It's hugely significant. It is a crucial relationship, and has been for a long time. In today's rather turbulent world, where so many relationships have become uncertain, it becomes important to shore up the ones we have. No one should misunderstand that this will affect our relationships with other countries, because India has the capacity to have independent relationships with different governments. We are a nation that has always believed in sovereign autonomy. Our autonomy to decide our friendships, our partnerships and our national interests is encoded in our DNA. The value of Russian friendship has been proven in recent years, particularly in two domains. We've had a lot of oil and gas from Russia in recent years, and the value of defence imports from Russia was demonstrated once again during Operation Sindoor when the S-400 protected us from a number of Pakistani missiles that were targeting our cities, including Delhi... If agreements come through during this meeting, that's part of strengthening a vital relationship, which in my mind, does not come at the expense of relations with America or China."