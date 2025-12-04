'Insecure' Government Won't Let Us Meet: Rahul Gandhi On Putin Visit

Govt advises foreign leaders against meeting LoP due to 'insecurity', breaks tradition followed under Vajpayee, Manmohan eras.
Calls it 'weird' protocol breach, govt stifles voices, captures narratives in democracy.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of systematically discouraging visiting foreign dignitaries from meeting opposition leaders, attributing the practice to the Centre's "insecurity" ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin's two-day visit to India. Gandhi's remarks, made to reporters in the Parliament House complex, came hours before Putin's scheduled arrival in Delhi for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"It is a tradition that whoever visits from outside has a meeting with the LoP. This used to happen during Vajpayee ji's time, Manmohan Singh ji's time," Gandhi said, without directly referencing Putin. "But these days, when foreign dignitaries come or even when I visit abroad, the government suggests that they not meet the LoP. This is their policy, and they do it all the time."
When asked about the reason behind this shift, Gandhi replied bluntly: "It is their insecurity." He emphasized that the Leader of Opposition represents a "different perspective" on India's position, adding, "We, too, represent India. It is not just the government which does it.
The government doesn't want the Opposition to meet people coming from outside." Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said her brother, calling the government's approach "weird" and a violation of democratic protocol. "All visiting dignitaries meet the LoP. This government wants to capture everything, doesn't let other voices be heard, and breaks protocols. Every democracy has a protocol which should be followed," she said.
The allegations highlight ongoing tensions between the Modi government and the opposition INDIA bloc, particularly amid the Winter Session's disruptions over issues like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Gandhi's comments also come against the backdrop of strained India-US relations, contrasting with the robust India-Russia ties that Putin’s visit aims to further strengthen through discussions on defence, trade, and nuclear cooperation.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla dismissed Gandhi's claims as "baseless." "These visits are time-constrained, and guests have tight schedules. There is no protocol mandating meetings with the LoP. What matters is that they meet the Prime Minister and President, heads of state. It depends on time and inclination," he told NDTV.
Putin, whose visit marks his first to India since the Ukraine conflict escalated in 2022, will be hosted for a private dinner by PM Modi upon arrival, followed by bilateral talks on Friday focusing on expanding defence cooperation, shielding trade from external pressures, and exploring small modular nuclear reactors.