Army Deployed In Violence-Hit West Karbi Anglong, Assam

Indian Army columns inducted in West Karbi Anglong after ethnic clashes and arson incidents.
Indefinite curfew reimposed; mobile internet suspended in violence-affected areas.
Joint patrolling, peace committees formed; CM directs focus on dialogue and prevention of further violence.
The Indian Army has been deployed in strength in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district following a fresh outbreak of violence between two ethnic groups. According to official sources, army columns from the 6th Battalion of the Assam Regiment and other units under the 51 Sub-Area were airlifted and road-marched to sensitive areas including Donkamokam, Dolamara, and surrounding villages where clashes erupted.
The deployment comes after reports of retaliatory attacks, arson, and stone-pelting between Karbi and non-Karbi communities, leaving at least three persons injured and several houses burnt. District administration sources said the violence was triggered by a long-standing land dispute that escalated into mob action late Monday evening.
Assam Director General of Police G.P. Singh confirmed the army's induction under Section 131 of the CrPC, which allows magistrates to requisition armed forces in grave disturbance situations. “The situation is tense but under control. Army presence will act as a deterrent and help in quick restoration of normalcy,” he said.
West Karbi Anglong has witnessed periodic ethnic flare-ups in recent years, often linked to land ownership, illegal settlements, and political representation issues. The district, carved out of the larger Karbi Anglong in 2016, remains one of Assam's most volatile hill regions.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who reviewed the situation from Guwahati, directed officials to ensure no loss of life and to initiate dialogue between community leaders. He also appealed to residents to maintain peace and not fall prey to provocative messages on social media.
The army's induction follows its recent high alert status across Assam due to cross-border developments in Bangladesh and internal ethnic tensions in Manipur.