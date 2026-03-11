Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

Security forces arrested six militants linked to banned organisations in Tengnoupal, Imphal West and Imphal East districts.
Security forces have arrested six militants linked to banned outfits in separate operations across three districts of Manipur, as security operations continue amid the state’s prolonged ethnic unrest.
According to PTI, three active cadres of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army were detained on Monday from the stretch between BP-75 and BP-80 in Tengnoupal district. The arrests were made during ongoing security operations in the area, PTI reported.
In a separate development, police arrested a member of the outlawed Prepak (Pro) from his residence at Taothong Mamang Leikai in Imphal West district on March 9, according to PTI.
Reported PTI, another operative associated with the same banned organisation was apprehended from Moreh in Tengnoupal district on Tuesday. On the same day, security forces also arrested an active cadre of the banned KCP (MFL) from Khurai Thangjam in Imphal East district.
Meanwhile, police personnel, working alongside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Forest Department, destroyed around 10 acres of poppy cultivation at multiple sites between Tingpibung and Leplen villages in Kangpokpi district on Tuesday, PTI reported.
Security forces have been carrying out search operations across Manipur since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023. More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups over the past two years.
(With inputs from PTI)