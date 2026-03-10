IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns

The sudden exit comes months after India’s largest airline faced its worst operational disruption, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and triggering regulatory scrutiny.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Published at:
Elbers Resigns
Elbers Resigns
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Pieter Elbers has stepped down as CEO of IndiGo with immediate effect, citing personal reasons.

  • The resignation follows the airline’s December operational breakdown that saw thousands of flights cancelled or delayed, affecting over three lakh passengers.

  • Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director and co-founder of the airline’s parent company, will oversee operations until a new CEO is appointed.

In a major leadership development in India’s aviation sector, Pieter Elbers has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo with immediate effect, just three months after the carrier faced its worst operational crisis in years.

The resignation was accepted by the board of InterGlobe Aviation at a meeting held on March 10. Elbers requested that his notice period be waived and will step down from the role by the close of business the same day.

The Dutch aviation executive, who took charge of the airline in September 2022, said in his resignation letter that stepping down was a personal decision. He described his tenure at the airline as an “honour and privilege” and offered to assist in the transition if required.

His departure comes in the shadow of a major operational disruption that hit the airline in December 2025. During the crisis, IndiGo was forced to cancel thousands of flights and delay many more across the country, impacting more than 300,000 passengers and drawing widespread criticism from travellers and regulators alike.

The disruption was largely linked to the airline’s struggle to adjust its crew schedules after stricter pilot fatigue rules were implemented, leading to an unexpected shortage of available pilots and a cascading breakdown in flight schedules.

India’s aviation regulator later imposed a record financial penalty on the airline and issued show-cause notices to senior management over the disruptions. The episode dealt a significant blow to IndiGo’s reputation for operational reliability and punctuality.

Following Elbers’ resignation, Rahul Bhatia will temporarily assume management responsibilities. The airline said the arrangement will remain in place until a new chief executive is appointed.

Despite the crisis, Elbers’ tenure also saw major expansion at IndiGo, including a fleet growth beyond 440 aircraft and a record order for 500 Airbus A320-family planes, one of the largest aircraft purchases in aviation history.

The leadership transition comes at a sensitive time for India’s rapidly expanding aviation market, where airlines are navigating rising passenger demand, regulatory changes, and intense competition. Analysts say the appointment of a new CEO will be closely watched as the airline works to rebuild operational confidence and sustain its growth trajectory.

