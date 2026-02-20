Rival AI Chiefs Share Awkward Spotlight Moment at India Summit

In this image received on Feb. 19, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. Photo: Source: PTI

In this image received on Feb. 19, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. Photo: Source: PTI