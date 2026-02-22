Modi Highlights AI Advances, Warns Against Digital Fraud

He urged citizens to remain vigilant against online financial fraud, stressing the importance of updating KYC details for bank account security.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
PM Modi Likely To Skip ASEAN Summit In Malaysia; Jaishankar To Represent India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. Speaking on Mann Ki Baat, Modi showcased India’s AI progress, noting its use in animal healthcare, dairy monitoring, and preservation of ancient manuscripts at the India AI Impact Summit.

  2. The prime minister also lauded Indian-origin players in the T20 World Cup, paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalithaa, and mentioned the revival of the historic Mamangam tradition in Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underscored India’s rapid progress in artificial intelligence, noting that the recent AI summit demonstrated how technology is improving animal care and enabling farmers to monitor their livestock and dairy operations round the clock.

Speaking during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi also urged citizens to stay alert against online financial fraud and so-called digital arrests.

Referring to the recently concluded India AI Impact Summit, he said two exhibits particularly impressed global leaders. One was showcased at the Amul booth, where AI-driven tools are being used to treat animals and help farmers track dairy and livestock activities 24x7.

The second highlight, he said, was linked to Indian culture. According to the prime minister, international leaders were amazed at how AI is being used to preserve ancient knowledge and manuscripts while adapting them for younger generations.

Related Content
Related Content
As they say, “What helps you in crisis is what all you have done before the crisis”. - PTI
Galgotias AI Summit Fiasco: Where The University Went Wrong And What's Disturbing About The Apology

BY Falguni Vasavada

The summit drew several heads of state, global AI leaders, academicians, researchers, technology executives and philanthropists.

Addressing the rise in digital fraud cases, Modi said that when people receive messages from banks asking them to update or re-update their KYC details, they often question the need for doing so again.

"My request to you is: please don't get annoyed. This is only for the security of your own money," he said, stressing that KYC is vital for safeguarding bank accounts.

The prime minister also pointed out that players of Indian origin are making their mark internationally, particularly in the T20 World Cup.

"The Canada team has the highest number of players of Indian origin. Team captain Dilpreet Bajwa was born in Gurdaspur, Punjab. Navneet Dhaliwal is from Chandigarh. This list includes many names like Harsh Thaker and Shreyas Movva, who are enhancing the pride of both Canada and India. Many faces in the USA team have come from India's domestic cricket," he said.

Modi paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa ahead of her birth anniversary on February 24.

"Amma Jayalalithaa ji lives in the heats of people across Tamil Nadu," he said.

He also referred to the centuries-old Mamangam tradition, often described as the Kerala Kumbh, which has been revived after nearly 250 years.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs Bangladesh A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 Final: BAN On Top As IND Lose 4 Early Wickets

  2. England Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Rain To Play Spoilsport Again?

  3. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Match Prediction

  4. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast

  5. England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Kandy Weather Forecast, Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report,

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Galgotias AI Summit Fiasco: Where The University Went Wrong And What's Disturbing About The Apology

  2. New Delhi Declaration Marks Historic Global Push For Collaborative AI

  3. Kerala: Medical College Surgery Lapse Sparks Political Row

  4. The Performance Of AI Readiness And Its Gendered Cost

  5. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  3. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  4. Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

  5. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart