Modi Highlights AI Advances, Warns Against Digital Fraud

Speaking on Mann Ki Baat, Modi showcased India’s AI progress, noting its use in animal healthcare, dairy monitoring, and preservation of ancient manuscripts at the India AI Impact Summit.
The prime minister also lauded Indian-origin players in the T20 World Cup, paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalithaa, and mentioned the revival of the historic Mamangam tradition in Kerala.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday underscored India’s rapid progress in artificial intelligence, noting that the recent AI summit demonstrated how technology is improving animal care and enabling farmers to monitor their livestock and dairy operations round the clock.
Speaking during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi also urged citizens to stay alert against online financial fraud and so-called digital arrests.
Referring to the recently concluded India AI Impact Summit, he said two exhibits particularly impressed global leaders. One was showcased at the Amul booth, where AI-driven tools are being used to treat animals and help farmers track dairy and livestock activities 24x7.
The second highlight, he said, was linked to Indian culture. According to the prime minister, international leaders were amazed at how AI is being used to preserve ancient knowledge and manuscripts while adapting them for younger generations.
The summit drew several heads of state, global AI leaders, academicians, researchers, technology executives and philanthropists.
Addressing the rise in digital fraud cases, Modi said that when people receive messages from banks asking them to update or re-update their KYC details, they often question the need for doing so again.
"My request to you is: please don't get annoyed. This is only for the security of your own money," he said, stressing that KYC is vital for safeguarding bank accounts.
The prime minister also pointed out that players of Indian origin are making their mark internationally, particularly in the T20 World Cup.
"The Canada team has the highest number of players of Indian origin. Team captain Dilpreet Bajwa was born in Gurdaspur, Punjab. Navneet Dhaliwal is from Chandigarh. This list includes many names like Harsh Thaker and Shreyas Movva, who are enhancing the pride of both Canada and India. Many faces in the USA team have come from India's domestic cricket," he said.
Modi paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa ahead of her birth anniversary on February 24.
"Amma Jayalalithaa ji lives in the heats of people across Tamil Nadu," he said.
He also referred to the centuries-old Mamangam tradition, often described as the Kerala Kumbh, which has been revived after nearly 250 years.