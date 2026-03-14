Bihar’s Original “Difficult” Woman: Tarkeshwari Sinha’s Legacy

Tarkeshwari Sinha became a parliamentarian at 26 and was India’s first female deputy finance minister and Jawaharlal Nehru’s favourite.

Huma Qureshi’s Rani Bharti in Maharani resembles in her trajectory with Sinha as the woman politician from Bihar who dares to dream beyond the boundaries men have drawn for her.

The political and personal choices of Rani Bharti and Tarkeshwari Sinha establish that for women, being palatable should never be the point.